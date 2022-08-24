ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Columbus man arrested on meth dealing, gun charges

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and a gun while searching a home, the Columbus Police Department announced.

Jared A. Harris, age 38, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.

Kyla R. Wicker, a 26-year-old Columbus woman, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle

CPD said at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers saw Harris and Wicker enter a home in the 1400 block of 7th Street. The officers confirmed a no-contact order between Wicker and Harris and spoke with them at the residence.

While inside the home, officers noticed a glass pipe with white residue inside of it, per KPD. Police detained Harris and Wicker and applied for a search warrant for the home.

Police said once the warrant was granted, officers searched the home and found a .45 caliber handgun, about 100 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, marijuana, legend drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Harris and Wicker were then arrested and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail.

#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Police#Cpd#Wicker And Harris#Nexstar Media Inc
