AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Donald Trump reportedly kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Florida and New York go to the polls as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majority in November
Trump news – live: Judge to appoint ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal judge in Florida has said she is inclined to grant Donald Trump his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home.The judge said it “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”. A hearing is set for 1 September.The US Department of Justice has suspected that the government search of his home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.The president responded to the release of the document used to obtain a search...
Ivana's treasured Vogue magazine with her on the front cover are thrown out as Eric Trump oversees some of her belongings being thrown into garbage truck
Eric Trump was back at his late mother's Manhattan townhouse on Wednesday, supervising the removal of her belongings six weeks after her death. Ivana Trump, 73, was found dead inside the Upper East Side home on July 14, having fallen down the stairs. Eric, 38, was the first family member on the scene.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems flip 2022 on its head
It’s time to adjust your expectations for November. For weeks, pundits have homed in on the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District as a national bellwether. The seat is a true toss-up — one of those rare districts won by BARACK OBAMA in 2012, DONALD TRUMP in 2016 and JOE BIDEN in 2020 — and the national parties responded appropriately, sending in huge sums of money and organizational resources to win it.
POLITICO
Election forecasters rethink their ratings
FROM WAVE TO RIPPLE — You’ve been hearing the rumbling for weeks: Maybe things won’t be so bad for Democrats in November after all. Media talking heads and Democrats have been pushing the mild-midterm narrative for weeks, amid an accumulation of signs suggesting an improving election environment for the party — among them, the Kansas abortion vote, Democrats’ legislative wins, promising performances in special elections in Minnesota and Nebraska, stumbles by GOP Senate candidates and voter registration gains among women. The murmurs grew louder this week after Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for a swing seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.
NPR
'Will of the People' is Muse's call for revolution
MUSE: (Singing) The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the - will of the - the will of the people... Muse is speaking out, calling for a revolution. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WILL OF THE PEOPLE") MUSE: (Singing) Let's push the emperors into the ocean....
NPR
In 'Funny Pages,' a teenage cartoonist throws himself into his drawings
Scott Simon speaks to writer and director Owen Kline about his new movie, "Funny Pages," in which a young cartoonist explores the relationship between creativity and craft. "Funny Pages," a new film by Owen Kline that opens in over 30 theaters this weekend, has already been acclaimed a cult classic. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, has raves on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit after just a few reviews. And it took years to be seen. It's the story of Robert, a 17-year-old cartoonist in Princeton, N.J., who doesn't want to be a college student because he fears it might stall and corrupt his creativity. He moves to a barely habitable basement in Trenton, gets in modest trouble with the law, is uncommunicative and sullen with his parents and throws himself full time into trying to become as subversive as his drawings.
NPR
Week in politics: Inflation brings political pain; FBI releases Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Of course, the economy may be the central issue in the midterm elections that will soon be here. NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins us. Good morning, Ron. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: What are some of the implications of Chairman Powell warning...
NPR
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
MICHAEL REINHOLD: The teachers are - they're just feeling overwhelmed. And they're breaking down underneath it. I find people crying in the bathroom. That's Michael Reinhold (ph). He coaches teachers in Davenport, Iowa. NPR spoke with him back in December during the omicron surge. REINHOLD: These people are just breaking...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
REBECCA: Hi. This is Rebecca (ph) from central Alabama. I'm currently sitting in a trade building at the Living History Center where I work, hand-quilting a petticoat while I wait to receive a secret message from a fifth grade school group that is here on a field trip. This podcast was recorded at...
NPR
A prequel to a 1980s blockbuster follows a high-tech alien warrior
And finally today, the movie "Prey" is a prequel to "Predator," a blockbuster Arnold Schwarzenegger hit from the 1980s. "Prey" is streaming now on Hulu. It's about a high-tech alien warrior landing on the Comanche plains 300 years ago. The score comes with its own backstory, as Tim Greiving reports.
NPR
Takeaways from the affidavit in Trump Mar-a-Lago search
The affidavit for the Mar-a-Lago search earlier this month details what authorities found among earlier batches of documents that former President Donald Trump took with him when he left office. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. It's been nearly three weeks since the FBI searched former President Trump's Florida home. We're still learning...
