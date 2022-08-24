Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel Maven
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage MotorcyclesTravel MavenBloomsburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
Slatington man charged with theft
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
Times News
Schuylkill County break-ins investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police report the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash happened Tuesday along Peach Mountain Road in Norwegian Township. Troopers said Lynn M. Barber, 65, of St. Clair, was driving a Ford Focus northbound when her vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Barber had minor injuries and was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital East, Pottsville, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Carbon crashes
• State police at Bethlehem reported investigating a two-vehicle crash along Route 873 in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 22. Troopers said Carl Brown, 58, of Palmerton, driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, was northbound and stopped for traffic when his vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2005 Buick Lacrosse driven by Justin S. Patire, 21, of Lansford. No injuries were reported.
Times News
Driver flees turnpike crash, police say
An Albrightsville man was cited after fleeing a crash Wednesday on the turnpike in Carbon County. Brandon Castaldo, 30, and Christopher W. Robbins, 49, of Danville were driving southbound in East Penn Township when Castaldo passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road, police said. Castaldo then went back on the road and slowed in front of Robbins, whose Mack truck rear-ended Castaldo’s pickup truck, police said. Castaldo left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police.
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
Times News
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Bucks County man sentenced to state prison term for DUI, drug and theft counts
A Bucks County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Thursday after previously pleading guilty in five pending criminal cases. William Michell, 40, of Bristol, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve a total of two to seven years in a state correctional institution followed by three years of probation.
Times News
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Times News
Lansford man, 59, dies in crash in Lehigh Township
A Lansford man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248 in Lehigh Township, according to police. Sylvanus Schmick, 59, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Route 248 when his pickup truck reportedly veered into oncoming traffic, crashed into another pickup truck at the intersection of Sycamore Drive and rolled onto its side, police said.
Times News
Gilbert woman sentenced to prison term for DUI
A Gilbert woman was sentenced to a prison term in Carbon County court on Thursday on driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related charges. Laura Santangelo, 33, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve 90 days to five years in the county prison on the DUI count. On the suspension charge she was fined $1,000. She previously entered guilty pleas to the charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police reported the following crashes along Route 115 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. • A two-vehicle crash happened Aug. 19 at the intersection with an unnamed street. Police said Kayleigh G. Germino, 18, of Albrightsville, driving a Mercedes-Benz, turned left in front of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by David J. Patchett, 69, of Ephrata, Berks County. No one was injured. Germino was cited for the crash, police said.
Times News
Tools taken from pickup truck
Tools were taken from a pickup truck at Evans Painting in Ashland, state police said. The theft happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, police said. Police said someone broke into a Ford F250 at the business and took the tools, worth about $500.
Times News
Peach festival today in Slatington
St. John’s UCC Slatington, 15 S. 2nd St., Slatington, will hold a peach festival from 3-7 p.m. today. There will be a raffle for a handmade quilt, hand tools, gift cards and Vera Bradley items. There will also be food and music by Jerry Ammerman.
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Leonard Rossi Jr. to New Way Property Management LLC, Hazle Township, parcel No. 125-2-A4.03, $41,860. Elaine M. Diehl to Ellen J. Sagazio, Allentown, property at Church Hill and Sunrise roads, $1. David J. Fisher to Federico Arturo Castro, Watertown, Massachusetts, property at 96 Fairway Road South, $365,000. Peter Fitzgibbon to...
Times News
Monroe County teen loses $2,900 in scam
A Monroe County man was scammed out of $2,900, state police say. The 18-year-old from Chestnuthill Township told police a company promised him $500 to cover his car with an advertisement. He told police he received a check for $2,950 in the mail and told to deposit it in his...
Times News
Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary installation of officers held
The Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary Installation of Officers was held Wednesday night at the Lehighton American Legion Post 314. The 2023 Lehighton Unit 314 Auxiliary officers include: front row, from left, Treasurer Frances Keener, sergeant-at-arms Larue Fritz, President Susan Rhoads-Procina, and First Vice President Melissa Hyska; back row, Historian Wendy Bell, Secretary Debra Bokan, Second Vice President Joan Troutman, and Chaplain Brenda Fisher. TERRY AHNER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
One lane on South Ninth Street in Lehighton to close starting Monday
The westbound lane of South Ninth Street in Lehighton will be closed for about three weeks starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday. Traffic will be detoured between Route 443 (Blakeslee Boulevard) and Bridge Street. Once the westbound work on South Ninth Street is finished, the eastbound lane...
Comments / 0