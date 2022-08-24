ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
HAL BRADY: Another look at stealing

Can’t help but wonder what people are thinking? Numbers of smash-and-grab looters are ransacking stores in California and other places. And the word is if you steal up to $950 it is considered a misdemeanor. Chances are the police won’t investigate and the prosecutors won’t prosecute. Is that an invitation for more smashing and grabbing or what?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert Black leaders about racist or hate crime incidents

A new alert system has been launched in Maryland to notify Black leaders and clergy about credible threats or hate crimes. The Emmett Till Alerts system -- named in honor of the 14-year-old Black teen who was murdered in 1955, after a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, claimed Till whistled at her -- is modeled after the Amber Alert system.
MARYLAND STATE
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching

Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
IDAHO STATE
Health officials urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated after poliovirus detected in wastewater in another county

New York state health officials are urging people to get vaccinated against polio after the virus was identified in wastewater samples in another county. The four wastewater samples were collected in July and August in Sullivan County, northwest of Orange County. CNN previously reported that polio was identified in wastewater samples from Rockland County, Orange County and New York City. The state Department of Health announced Friday that the Sullivan County samples were genetically linked to the previously identified case of polio in Rockland County, where a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines joins American Association of Adapted Sports Programs board

The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. has named Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, to the AAASP Board of Directors. Hines brings four decades of experience in education, administration and coaching, including his role with the GHSA, where he handles day-to-day operations and challenges, along with interpreting the by-laws created by schools and voted on by the Executive Committee. He also oversees the GHSA’s Coach’s Education Program, which offers training and certification for those interested in becoming a community coach.
GEORGIA STATE
RECIPE: Five reasons to add lobster to summer meals

Summer means favorites like fresh seafood are back on the menu for many families. This year, as you explore new and inventive ways to add variety to weeknight dinners and backyard barbecues, consider including lobster as a versatile, indulgent ingredient. Throughout the summer months, lobstermen up and down the Maine...
MAINE STATE

