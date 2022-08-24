DOGPerfect is proud to have been named one of “America’s Coolest” Pet Businesses by PETS+, known as “The Better Business Magazine for American Pet Pros.” The locally owned pet retailer with locations in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and the Landings of Sarasota also recently received recognition from two other nationally known publications. PETS+ highlighted top independent pet stores and service providers in the U.S., selecting DOGPerfect from an expansive list of more than 80 companies. Winners of the annual contest are selected based on their history, appearance, online presence, and individuality. The recognition comes on the heels of DOGPerfect receiving the top honor of “Best Multi-Unit Retailer” from Pet Business, a national magazine billed as “the most trusted trade media brand in the pet industry.” Encompass Pet Group -- DOGPerfect’s parent company -- also retained its spot on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the second straight year. The national attention reflects the pet retailer’s innovative partnerships and programs, such as DOGPerfect Bonus Wishlist, its local giveback initiative. As a first-of-its-kind local program, DOGPerfect matches products preselected by its shelter partners to meet their immediate needs and delivers those items at no cost. For more information on the program, visit www.dogperfect.com/giveback.

SARASOTA, FL