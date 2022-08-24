Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Chef cooks up authentic Cuban, Spanish cuisine for Sarasota seniors
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – A chef who has cooked in some of the finest hotels across the world is making his authentic Cuban cuisine for residents at a Sarasota senior living community. Chef Julio Rivero is bringing some delicious joy to tables at the Fountain at Lake Pointe Woods. He spoke with the Suncoast News […]
Longboat Observer
The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch
Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic. Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to...
sarasotamagazine.com
Main Street Market at Lakewood Ranch Returns October 22
This fall and winter season, vendor booths will once again pop up along Lakewood Ranch Main Street across three Saturdays, once a month, from October to December. Main Street Market returns to Lakewood Ranch with creative and unique items that local vendors and artists create with their hands. "There is...
Longboat Observer
Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center
Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based pay model, but not without criticism
Dunedin-based Feinstein Group has implemented the structure at all of its properties.
Tiger Woods' PopStroke to host tournament with over $100K in prizes
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Calling all golfers! Here is your chance to see how you stack up against the competition and win a little money too!. Tiger Woods announced Thursday that registration was open for the inaugural PopStroke Tour Championship. The three-day international competition will be held in Sarasota, Fla., and will bring together professional and amateur golfers to see who is best.
businessobserverfl.com
Bradenton museum launches search for a new CEO
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is on the hunt again for a new CEO. Just a little more than a year after hiring Hillary Spencer for the role, the museum announced it “went through leadership changes, and Hillary Spencer is no longer the CEO of the museum,” in a message from the board.
mymanatee.org
More Places to Park at Ft. Hamer Park
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 26, 2022) – Just in time for the Labor Day holiday, Manatee County is bringing more parking to the popular Ft. Hamer Park boat ramp in Parrish. An additional 30 spaces will be accessible at the Hidden Harbor Park truck and trailer parking lot (adjacent to Fort Hamer Boat Ramp) when it officially opens Friday, September 2, 2022. The project has been ongoing “across Ft. Hamer Road” from the boat ramp for months.
tornadopix.com
Sarasota house for sale in a small hidden neighborhood near the heart of the city
With all of its many and varied neighborhoods, the Sarasota area has a surprising number of unincorporated locations as well. Most are small enclaves of homes located on the outskirts of existing communities or sandwiched between existing subdivisions. One is in the back of Sherwood Estates, a neighborhood off Mackintosh...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 25
Dale Hayes captured this mother and baby owl in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Sweet Sparkman Architecture and Interiors Overcomes Challenges in Building Venice (FL) Fire Station No. 1
Sweet Sparkman Architecture and Interiors was tasked with replacing a 1960s-era, two-bay fire station for the city of Venice, Florida, in addition to renovating the nearby city hall. The firm was working on a site where the plan was to demolish the old fire station and build a new structure adjacent to the existing city hall, while doubling the size of the new station and yet keeping it in approximately the same footprint as the old station.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
Longboat Observer
Debate ensues over when St. Armands Circle holiday tree can be lighted
When the Sarasota City Commission on Aug. 1 approved a grant of $286,000 to the St. Armands Merchants Association for a new 60-foot tree for the holiday season, they were clear about two things: The tree is a “holiday” tree — not specifically a Christmas tree — to be enjoyed by all citizens and visitors alike, and it would ideally be installed and the ceremonial lighting take place before Thanksgiving.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota resident celebrates a lifetime of achievements with 100th birthday
Joe Jennings doesn’t feel 99. Anything but. The Sarasota resident has worked hard to stay busy and make the most of his near-100 years of living. He’s served in the military during multiple conflicts, helped sink a German submarine during World War II, been involved in the intelligence community years after and has spent his retirement years working on tennis racquet designs and patents with his partner in sunny Florida.
srqmagazine.com
Local Pet Retailer Receives National Recognition
DOGPerfect is proud to have been named one of “America’s Coolest” Pet Businesses by PETS+, known as “The Better Business Magazine for American Pet Pros.” The locally owned pet retailer with locations in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and the Landings of Sarasota also recently received recognition from two other nationally known publications. PETS+ highlighted top independent pet stores and service providers in the U.S., selecting DOGPerfect from an expansive list of more than 80 companies. Winners of the annual contest are selected based on their history, appearance, online presence, and individuality. The recognition comes on the heels of DOGPerfect receiving the top honor of “Best Multi-Unit Retailer” from Pet Business, a national magazine billed as “the most trusted trade media brand in the pet industry.” Encompass Pet Group -- DOGPerfect’s parent company -- also retained its spot on the Inc. 5000 list of “Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” for the second straight year. The national attention reflects the pet retailer’s innovative partnerships and programs, such as DOGPerfect Bonus Wishlist, its local giveback initiative. As a first-of-its-kind local program, DOGPerfect matches products preselected by its shelter partners to meet their immediate needs and delivers those items at no cost. For more information on the program, visit www.dogperfect.com/giveback.
Longboat Observer
Bradenton 18-year-old spends summer finding homes for stray cats
Greenfield Plantation's Ava Biasini snapped into an incredulous look. Make that an annoyed, incredulous look. I had asked why an 18-year-old woman, about to head off to the University of Florida for her sophomore year — studying chemical engineering no less — would want to find homes for 23 stray cats during the summer.
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
