ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
KGW

Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
klcc.org

How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children

On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
PORTLAND, OR
travelportland.com

Seaside and Cannon Beach

With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
Pamplin Media Group

Beaverton Lodge – in the heart of Beaverton

This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Let's admit it, Beaverton is a great little city with a wonderful personality. It's the reason we chose Beaverton for our Lodge! But when residents come tour Beaverton Lodge, we also show them what's just outside our doors, too. Here's what you'll find:
BEAVERTON, OR
thelawnhomecare.com

6 Ways Synthetic Grass Expert in Portland Makes Your Backyard More Accessible

Making your backyard more accessible doesn’t have to be a huge undertaking. In fact, there are plenty of small changes you can make that will have a big impact. One of those changes is installing artificial grass. Here are six ways that synthetic grass expert in Portland can make your backyard more accessible:
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#A Best#Beaches#Hiking Trails#Ne Oregon Zoo#Tiktok#Black Bear
extension.org

Identity of insect in Blueberry patch #808008

Please help us identify this insect. We are not sure if it is a hazard or beneficial. Thank you Emily & Kristi Brightwood, Or. Thank you for your question. I believe it is a twice-stabbed stink bug, but since the photo isn't taken directly above the insect, I can't see the pattern very well. Stink bugs in Oregon that are found in crops are listed and shown here: https://www.oregon.gov/oda/shared/Documents/Publications/IPPM/StinkBugGuide.pdf.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
bestofthenorthwest.com

Steamboat Landing, Washougal

Tucked on the edge of the Columbia River there is a narrow strip of land between SR14 and the river. As you head to or from the Gorge area, dive off the highway as you pass through Washougal and follow the signs to Steamboat Landing. It is a small little park mostly visited by locals but offers spectacular views of the river. Plans are in the works to do further improvements to the infrastructure and especially closer to the marina, but at the moment, you might enjoy heading out onto the pier and taking advantage of the seats placed looking out towards the river. A great place to go fishing, take photos, or just sit and enjoy a cup of coffee from one of the nearby coffee shops. There is an under-the-highway pedestrian underpass that connects downtown to the park. The park does have restroom facilities, but not much else. Paths connect the park to the marina a little further west, which make it a popular place to bring a bicycle or go for a run. While in Washougal, it is always fun to stop by the Pendleton Woolen Mill Outlet store and perhaps take advantage of a tour of the facility.
WASHOUGAL, WA
eagledayton.com

Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff

ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
ESTACADA, OR
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
discoverourcoast.com

Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
SEASIDE, OR
WWEEK

Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons

Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy