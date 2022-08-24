Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily Scarvie
Related
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
Yes, it's getting warmer in Portland, and here's the data
PORTLAND, Ore. — Recent Portland summers have brought an increasingly familiar parade of heat waves, wildfires and smoggy air. In a city historically known for its sunny-yet-benign summer weather, it's enough to make residents start to speculate or even declare it outright: Hotter is the new normal. But is...
Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon
When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klcc.org
How a nearly $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott will help the Portland chapter of Friends of the Children
On Thursday, the nonprofit Friends of the Children announced it received a $44 million donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The organization pairs children as young as 4 who face obstacles such as poverty and other life challenges with paid mentors for at least 12 years. Friends of the Children started nearly 30 years ago in Portland and has since grown to 26 chapters nationwide.
travelportland.com
Seaside and Cannon Beach
With two popular beach towns just 90 minutes away, it’s easy to take a day trip to the Pacific Ocean from Portland. Travel west on U.S. Route 26, through the lush Coast Range mountains, until you reach U.S. Highway 101. Head south a few miles to Cannon Beach, an...
Pamplin Media Group
Beaverton Lodge – in the heart of Beaverton
This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Let's admit it, Beaverton is a great little city with a wonderful personality. It's the reason we chose Beaverton for our Lodge! But when residents come tour Beaverton Lodge, we also show them what's just outside our doors, too. Here's what you'll find:
thelawnhomecare.com
6 Ways Synthetic Grass Expert in Portland Makes Your Backyard More Accessible
Making your backyard more accessible doesn’t have to be a huge undertaking. In fact, there are plenty of small changes you can make that will have a big impact. One of those changes is installing artificial grass. Here are six ways that synthetic grass expert in Portland can make your backyard more accessible:
IN THIS ARTICLE
extension.org
Identity of insect in Blueberry patch #808008
Please help us identify this insect. We are not sure if it is a hazard or beneficial. Thank you Emily & Kristi Brightwood, Or. Thank you for your question. I believe it is a twice-stabbed stink bug, but since the photo isn't taken directly above the insect, I can't see the pattern very well. Stink bugs in Oregon that are found in crops are listed and shown here: https://www.oregon.gov/oda/shared/Documents/Publications/IPPM/StinkBugGuide.pdf.
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
bestofthenorthwest.com
Steamboat Landing, Washougal
Tucked on the edge of the Columbia River there is a narrow strip of land between SR14 and the river. As you head to or from the Gorge area, dive off the highway as you pass through Washougal and follow the signs to Steamboat Landing. It is a small little park mostly visited by locals but offers spectacular views of the river. Plans are in the works to do further improvements to the infrastructure and especially closer to the marina, but at the moment, you might enjoy heading out onto the pier and taking advantage of the seats placed looking out towards the river. A great place to go fishing, take photos, or just sit and enjoy a cup of coffee from one of the nearby coffee shops. There is an under-the-highway pedestrian underpass that connects downtown to the park. The park does have restroom facilities, but not much else. Paths connect the park to the marina a little further west, which make it a popular place to bring a bicycle or go for a run. While in Washougal, it is always fun to stop by the Pendleton Woolen Mill Outlet store and perhaps take advantage of a tour of the facility.
eagledayton.com
Dog missing for three days rescued from Oregon cliff
ESTACADA, Ore. — Three days after falling off the side of a cliff, a chihuahua has been reunited with her family thanks to the hard work of rescuers. Flora, a 9-year-old chihuahua, was on a road trip with her owners Robert and Diane when she sneaked out of the couple’s RV when they had pulled over, KPTV reported.
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Hiker with leg injury rescued along Wahkeena Falls Trail
A hiker suffering a leg injury was rescued along a trail in the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Family escapes devastating blaze after children wake to flames
A Clark County family escaped a house fire just in the nick of time after the children woke to the growing blaze early Friday morning, according to fire officials.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
Comments / 2