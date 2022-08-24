‘Parasite: The Grey’: Everything to Know About Netflix’s K-Drama – Based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s Manga

Netflix has confirmed a riveting new K-drama titled Parasite: The Grey. What has fans and audiences so excited about the horror drama is that it is a live-action version of the famous manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. That is not all, as the K-drama is also directed and co-written by the mind of Hellbound and Train to Busan’s Yeon Sang-ho . Parasite: The Grey will take viewers into the darkness of a rising evil.

‘Parasite: The Grey’ centers on an alien parasite taking over human hosts

According to Soompi , Netflix’s Parasite: The Grey will be based on everyone’s worst fear; the overtaking of humanity by aliens. The storyline will follow a series of events as an alien race and parasite falls on Earth and uses humans as their hosts and gain power. Along the way, a group of main characters joins together to eradicate the threat to humanity.

Deadline reports the K-drama is led by When My Love Blooms and Encounter actor Jeon So-nee. She plays the role of Jeong Su-in, who becomes infected by one of the alien parasites. But when the parasite fails to control her mind, she begins to coexist with it.

D.P. actor Koo Kyo-hwan joins Jeon as the character Seol Kang-woo. The Netlfix Parasite: The Grey character hunts down parasites to locate his missing sister. Actor and Peninsula star Lee Jung-hyun joins the cast as Choi Jun-kyung. The character is the leader of a special task force to kill and hunt the parasites. “Having lost her husband to these invasive life-forms, she devotes herself to their demise,” explains Deadline.

‘Parasite: The Grey’ is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki’s renowned manga

Part of the anticipation for the Netflix K-drama is because of the source material. Parasite: The Grey will tell its unique story based on Iwaaki’s sci-fi/horror manga Parasyte . The manga was published from 1988 to 1995 in Kodansha’s Morning Open Zōkan and Monthly Afternoon magazine.

The popularity of the mange spawned two live-action movies, an anime series, and multiple awards for Iwaaki. Netflix’s Parasite: The Grey does not mention the manga’s lead protagonist, Shinichi Izumi, a 17-year-old male high school student. According to Soompi, the K-drama will tell its own story.

The hype is even stronger as the drama is written and directed by Hellbound and Train to Busan’s Yeon. Both of Yeon’s works became global sensations in the genre of horror. Hellbound astounded fans with its webtoon adaptation of a stroyline based on emissaries from hell who fulfill prophecies of death.

The script for Parasite: The Grey is also being co-written by Ryu Yong-jae, the screenwriter of Netflix’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area .

When will ‘Parasite: The Grey’ premiere?

With the official news of the sci-fi/horror K-drama, Netflix has not released an official premiere date. Fans are also unsure of whether the K-drama has begun filming or when it is scheduled to film with the main cast. The streaming platform has also not revealed how many episodes will be in the K-drama.

In the meantime, fans can watch the leading cast’s K-dramas on Netflix like D.P. and When My Love Blooms . Fans can also watch Hellbound on Netflix and Train to Busan on Viki. The mange Parasyte is also available online.

