Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Three Classics Bass Lures You Should Be Fishing Right Now
Fishing was so much simpler back in the day. There weren’t nearly as many lure choices, and you didn’t need the right rod and reel combo to fish the latest and greatest baits. Does that mean anglers in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s were less skilled? Hell no. Furthermore, some of the lures developed 80 years ago still catch more fish today than the hottest bait released last season. This is especially true in the late summer when bass get lazy, look to the surface often, and opportunistically feed on more terrestrial critters.
Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship
That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brown Bear Steals Sockeye Salmon Right Off Alaskan Fisherman’s Line
Talk about a wild encounter. Catching a sockeye alone is a dream for most fisherman. A tasty and large fish that roams the waters of the west coast, it also just so happens to be a bear’s favorite meal in that neck of the woods. Alaskan brown bears love...
The Best Bobbers for Catching More Fish
The red-and-white plastic bobber. It’s one of the most iconic items in all of fishing. Next time you’re in the gift shop at the Cracker Barrel, look around. I promise you’ll find one depicted on a tin “gone fishin’” sign or door mat. I’m pretty sure there’s never been a fishing Santa or angling snowman ornament made that doesn’t feature a red-and-white bobber. Most of us learned to fish with these simple orbs on our lines. Watching that plastic bobber disappear under the strain of a bluegill brings back a lot of childhood memories. Key word here being “childhood,” because in my opinion, nobody older than 10 should be using a plastic red-and-white bobber.
Tarpon Jumps Clear Over The Boat, Nearly Slaps Fisherman Across The Face
Imagine being out on the calm water casting away just relaxing and then out of nowhere a tarpon jumps up over the boat. That’s almost a slap in the face… literally, and almost like the tarpon is taunting you. Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up...
