Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in early morning shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man was killed, another injured after an early morning shooting in the area of the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Saturday. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on August 27, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of a shooting at the GSR.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Two shot, one killed early Saturday near Grand Sierra Resort

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds following a shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort early Saturday, according to Reno police. The shooting occurred around 1:38 a.m., according to an RPD press release. Police located the two men at a local residence following the shooting. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one died despite lifesaving measures. ...
RENO, NV
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Sparks, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
kkoh.com

Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave

Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities ask for public’s help in Joy Lake Fire investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Joy Lake Fire. The fire started on Aug. 14 and threatened 2,000 homes in and around Galena Creek as well as a high school, elementary school, geothermal plant, Interstate 580 and other infrastructure.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Carson City police looking for 16-year-old runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton who left her home on Wednesday. According to CCSO, Alyssa has not been seen by her parents since she left on August 24...
CARSON CITY, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition

STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test. William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.
STATELINE, NV
L.A. Weekly

Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]

SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Runaway Teen

Carson City deputies need your help finding a teen who appears to have run away from home. 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton left her home on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. and has not been seen by her parents since. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Alyssa...
CARSON CITY, NV
Lassen County News

Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges

The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
SUSANVILLE, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
SPARKS, NV

