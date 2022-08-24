Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Governor Hochul speaks of progress, struggles that still remain on Women's Equality Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul in Albany on Friday celebrating Women’s Equality Day at UAlbany's downtown campus. Friday marked 102 years since the 19th amendment was adopted, giving women the right to vote. Governor Hochul talking about progress, including a milestone closer to her, one year ago,...
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Department searching for dog that bit person to rule out rabies
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a person on Wednesday, August 24 in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve located off of Giles Street in Ithaca. According to department officials, the dog who bit the person around 2:30 p.m. is described...
cnycentral.com
Mother, boyfriend charged with manslaughter after 11-month-old dies from fentanyl overdose
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old, and her boyfriend have been charged with a felony in a Syracuse court after the baby died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022. Mother Elizabeth Sauve, 31, and her boyfriend Quyen Huynh, 38, are both facing manslaughter charges for the...
cnycentral.com
Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?
Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University professor helps aide displaced children in Ukraine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The war in Ukraine has millions of people displaced including children. Various people and organizations in Central New York have been a massive help and shown their support of Ukrainians by sending over supplies or going to the country including Syracuse University professor Dr. Julie Neiderhoff.
cnycentral.com
Gallery: Day 2 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair in photos
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair was Agricultural Career Day. On Thursday, the Fair kicked off with horse hunter and jumper classes and the return of the World of Horses exhibit. Irish punk band, the Prodigals, rock band, Great White, and...
cnycentral.com
Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
cnycentral.com
Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
RELATED PEOPLE
cnycentral.com
Violet, meet Violet! CNY Central Meteorologist meets newest resident at Syracuse zoo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central Meteorologist Violet Scibior took a trip to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse Thursday to meet one of its newest residents; Violet the Chinese Muntjac. Violet the Chinese Muntjac, was born on June 19 and has been on exhibit at the zoo with her...
cnycentral.com
Chubby Checker to twist again on Today in Central New York
Syracuse, NY — Mark you calendars! Chubby Checker is scheduled to appear on Today in Central New York Monday, August 29. Checker will be performing at 1 p.m. that day at the NYS Fair at the Chevy Court Stage. Checker who is known for his famous hit, "The Twist,"...
cnycentral.com
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday told a gathering of Republican leaders that Democrats are to blame for the uptick in violence in Oregon's biggest city. The roundtable was hosted by McCarthy, NRCC Targeted Congressional Candidates and some metro area officials from Portland suburbs.
cnycentral.com
Streets to close around Clinton Square for 'Citrus in the City' event this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University will be hosting its annual 'Citrus in the City' event as a part of the University's freshman orientation at Clinton Square on Saturday, August 27th. To facilitate this event, the following streets will be closed from 7:00 AM on Saturday, August 27 until 7:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Over 2,000 people dispose of Unused Electronics and Paint at ESM High School
EAST SYRACUSE N.Y. — A drive-thru recycling drive was held at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School today to safely dispose of unwanted electronics and unused paint. Over two thousand people came to the event to drop off consumer electronics and paint, which can cause damage to the environment if improperly disposed of.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Health Department offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
UTICA, NY — The Oneida County Health Department is now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics, according to the health department. The vaccine is a two-dose series. A booster dose has not yet been approved, the health department said. Doses are administered three to eight weeks apart...
cnycentral.com
Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
cnycentral.com
Famous SU hill bar Hungry Chuck's reopening Thursday night
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hungry Chuck's, a famous former staple of the Marshall Street area near Syracuse University, has announced on social media it will reopen Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. The bar closed in 2017 and was demolished along with other businesses behind Marshall Street to construct the new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
ATM fees at the New York State Fair could cost you more than a couple bucks
Syracuse, NY — Cash or card? At the New York State Fair, that is the question. Plenty of fairgoers brought plenty of cash, and if they don’t, they could get hit with a pricy ATM fee. Visitors coming to the Fair should plan to bring some extra cash...
cnycentral.com
Dunkin' to offer free medium coffee to educators as new school year begins
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As teachers return to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Dunkin’ has brewed up the perfect way to say ‘thank you’ to those who go above and beyond for their students: Free medium hot or iced coffee. In celebration...
cnycentral.com
Save some money buying tickets for rides at the Great NYS Fair
GEDDES , N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is a great chance to unwind, relax, and enjoy some rides. Wade Shows is the company to brings tie rides to the fair which company president Frank Zaitashik says they’ve been doing since 2004. People from all of...
cnycentral.com
Woodworking exhibit offers kids a chance to get hands-on at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing food and lots of family-friendly fun to Syracuse. Some of the exhibits at the Fair offer kids an opportunity to get engaged, including the woodworking exhibit in the Agricultural Museum. Ed Siegel, from...
Comments / 0