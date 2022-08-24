Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.

