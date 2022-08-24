ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?

Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse University professor helps aide displaced children in Ukraine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The war in Ukraine has millions of people displaced including children. Various people and organizations in Central New York have been a massive help and shown their support of Ukrainians by sending over supplies or going to the country including Syracuse University professor Dr. Julie Neiderhoff.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Gallery: Day 2 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair in photos

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The second day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair was Agricultural Career Day. On Thursday, the Fair kicked off with horse hunter and jumper classes and the return of the World of Horses exhibit. Irish punk band, the Prodigals, rock band, Great White, and...
POLITICS
cnycentral.com

Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
RETAIL
cnycentral.com

Alabama teen becomes state's first Black female Eagle Scout

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Jackson
cnycentral.com

Chubby Checker to twist again on Today in Central New York

Syracuse, NY — Mark you calendars! Chubby Checker is scheduled to appear on Today in Central New York Monday, August 29. Checker will be performing at 1 p.m. that day at the NYS Fair at the Chevy Court Stage. Checker who is known for his famous hit, "The Twist,"...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offenders#Violent Crime#Vera House#Ovs#Cny Central
cnycentral.com

Oneida County Health Department offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

UTICA, NY — The Oneida County Health Department is now offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics, according to the health department. The vaccine is a two-dose series. A booster dose has not yet been approved, the health department said. Doses are administered three to eight weeks apart...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
cnycentral.com

Famous SU hill bar Hungry Chuck's reopening Thursday night

Syracuse, N.Y. — Hungry Chuck's, a famous former staple of the Marshall Street area near Syracuse University, has announced on social media it will reopen Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. The bar closed in 2017 and was demolished along with other businesses behind Marshall Street to construct the new...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

Save some money buying tickets for rides at the Great NYS Fair

GEDDES , N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is a great chance to unwind, relax, and enjoy some rides. Wade Shows is the company to brings tie rides to the fair which company president Frank Zaitashik says they’ve been doing since 2004. People from all of...
LIFESTYLE
cnycentral.com

Woodworking exhibit offers kids a chance to get hands-on at NYS Fair

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing food and lots of family-friendly fun to Syracuse. Some of the exhibits at the Fair offer kids an opportunity to get engaged, including the woodworking exhibit in the Agricultural Museum. Ed Siegel, from...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy