Cincinnati, OH

M&P Logistics invests nearly $4 million for new Boone County headquarters

— Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in the commonwealth, announced it will invest nearly $4 million and create 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents, with a new headquarters operation in Florence. Company leaders outlined an aggressive growth plan that...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

