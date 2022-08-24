ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 Renos and 1 Condo

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 8/26/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible

On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
Rainbow Café - Tuesday, August 30 at 10 AM

I am looking forward to seeing you all on Tuesday, August 30 at 10 AM at the Franklin Senior Center for our Rainbow Café. If you know anyone who would enjoy attending please share and invite them to join us. Thank you and have a wonderful weekend!. Ariel. --
FRANKLIN, MA
Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
Town of Franklin (MA): Five Year Fiscal Forecast (FY 2023-2027) Now Available

The Office of the Town Administrator has released the Five Year Fiscal Forecast for FY23-27. This memorandum provides a synopsis of the financial outlook for each year as well as a "snapshot" of the town today. ------------------------------------- August 15, 2022. To: Town of Franklin. From: Jamie Hellen, Town Administrator. Re:...
FRANKLIN, MA
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America

If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
BOSTON, MA
General Stanton Inn's reopening brings history back to life with a new touch

History is coming back to life with the reopening of the General Stanton Inn, that hosted presidents and gangsters alike over the centuries in Charlestown. The tavern and restaurant at the landmark welcomed guests starting last week, with more sections to open this fall. The General Stanton Inn sits on...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal

(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
WARWICK, RI
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out

BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
BOSTON, MA
Newport, Other Departments Warn Of Scams

The Newport Water Division is informing customers about a potential scam. Impostor utility workers have reportedly approached customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth. Real Newport Water Division workers carry photo ID badges and drive clearly-marked vehicles. You should report any suspicious activity to your local police department. (Photo by OLIVIER...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bachelorette Party Discovers People Living in Basement of Rhode Island Airbnb

A bachelorette party got the surprise of their life when they found people living in the basement of an Airbnb they were renting. The sister of the bride says she rented the home in Providence for eight friends, assuming they would have the house to themselves. The group was having a great time until they heard a door knob rattle. Fearing it was a burglar, the friends called 911. The police later determined the people were legitimate tenants. The friends were able to get a refund from Airbnb.
