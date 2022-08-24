The Ponca City Wildcats will open the 2022 football season with a game against Guthrie at Sullins Stadium Friday, and Ponca City Coach Scott Harmon expects the opponent will provide a challenge for his team. “They are big and physical,” he said. Harmon went on to say the Bluejays have two good running backs. “We will have to tackle well. They will try to control the ball and play good defense…

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO