Enid, OK

okcfox.com

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Show

Check out this Living Oklahoma Special Edition; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Not only did we give away the big grand prize of the dream home being valued at more than half a million, but we also gave away all sorts of great prizes. The winners are listed below:. Molly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is August 25 thru 28

The Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration will be held Thursday August 25 thru Sunday August 26 at the White Eagle Park at 20 White eagle Drive. The celebration is free and open to the public. Visitors are reminded that the brush arbors, benches and chairs surrounding the circle are for the...
okcfox.com

Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
Ponca City News

Wildcats open against tough Guthrie

The Ponca City Wildcats will open the 2022 football season with a game against Guthrie at Sullins Stadium Friday, and Ponca City Coach Scott Harmon expects the opponent will provide a challenge for his team. “They are big and physical,” he said. Harmon went on to say the Bluejays have two good running backs. “We will have to tackle well. They will try to control the ball and play good defense…
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in larceny case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
PONCA CITY, OK

