okcfox.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Show
Check out this Living Oklahoma Special Edition; St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! Not only did we give away the big grand prize of the dream home being valued at more than half a million, but we also gave away all sorts of great prizes. The winners are listed below:. Molly...
poncacitynow.com
146th Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration is August 25 thru 28
The Annual Ponca Tribal Celebration will be held Thursday August 25 thru Sunday August 26 at the White Eagle Park at 20 White eagle Drive. The celebration is free and open to the public. Visitors are reminded that the brush arbors, benches and chairs surrounding the circle are for the...
Friends, family come together to honor fallen Osage Co. deputy
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Law enforcement across Green Country came together Friday afternoon in Ponca City, Okla. to say goodbye to an Osage County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a car crash Friday, Aug. 19. Capt. William Hargraves was killed early Friday, Aug. 19, morning while driving...
okcfox.com
Large grass fire in north Edmond causes smoke to billow over I-35
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Traffic on I-35 near Covell Road almost came to a standstill Thursday afternoon. A large grass fire caused smoke to billow over the highway, creating low visibility for some drivers. The fire burned a fence line and the shoulder of I-35, setting several trees on...
Ponca City News
Wildcats open against tough Guthrie
The Ponca City Wildcats will open the 2022 football season with a game against Guthrie at Sullins Stadium Friday, and Ponca City Coach Scott Harmon expects the opponent will provide a challenge for his team. “They are big and physical,” he said. Harmon went on to say the Bluejays have two good running backs. “We will have to tackle well. They will try to control the ball and play good defense…
poncacitynow.com
Funeral Services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office Friday in Ponca City
The funeral services for Captain William Hargraves of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, will be held Friday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm in the Ponca City Schools Concert Hall. The attendance at this funeral is expected to very high. On Friday at approximately 9:00am, all access to parking in...
msn.com
Stillwater bridge under construction to take longer and cost more than expected
A bridge under construction in Stillwater is expected to take longer than what was originally intended. The Husband St. Bridge project will take, at minimum, a half-year longer to complete and cost approximately $500k more than originally expected. In Sept. 2014, the City of Stillwater outsourced geotechnical and engineering services,...
Oklahoma natural gas plant explosion still under investigation
Investigators are working to determine the cause of last month's massive fire at a natural gas plant in Northern Oklahoma.
1600kush.com
Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of possessing stolen Jeep that crashed into house
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been charged with possessing a 2021 Jeep stolen from a nearby storage facility, crashing into a house, and obstructing an officer by giving a false name during an investigation of a hit and run accident. The suspect, Andrew Ethan Traw, 32, who...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in larceny case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Carlos Adolfo Roblez, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Roblez is a felony charge of larceny from a building. Kay County deputy Casey Jenkins reports in the affidavit that on April 26 he responded to a report of a larceny. A female reportedly told the deputy that she is an employee of Supported Community Lifestyles and that $400 came up missing from her purse.
