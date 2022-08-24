Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, files for divorce after 25 years of marriage, accusing him of hiding marital assets

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, according to court records.

The pair were married for 25 years and have three daughters together.

In documents obtained by People , Flavin accuses the "Rocky" star of hiding marital assets.

After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from the "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone, according to court records.

In the court documents, obtained by People , Flavin accuses Stallone of hiding marital assets.

"Upon information and belief," Stallone "has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the documents say, according to People.

"I love my family," Stallone said in a statement to Insider. "We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Lawyers for Flavin didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

"While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know that we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," Flavin said in a statement to People . "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, met in 1988, People reported . The couple dated for six years before Stallone in 1994 broke up with Flavin, who later learned from her agent that he had been having an affair, People reported that year .

They reconciled in 1995 and had their first child, Sophia Stallone , in 1996 before getting married in 1997. The couple share two other daughters : Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 .

In May, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. In a post on Instagram , Stallone said there were "not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives," writing that he wished for "another 25" with her.

The couple owns a 2.26-acre property in Hidden Hills, California, and were recently accused of violating Southern California water restrictions.

Hints of trouble in their relationship popped up over the past few weeks. Stallone recently got a tattoo of Flavin covered up with an image of his late dog and "Rocky" costar, Butkus, The Daily Mail reported .

On August 10, Flavin posted a photo of her with her daughters. It was captioned "nothing else matters" and "the 4 of us forever." She's also no longer following Stallone on Instagram.