Mercer County, NJ

Antisemitic Comments Prompt Mercer County School Board Candidate To Scrap Race: Report

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
A series of antisemitic comments made on social media by a Mercer County school board candidate have caused him to quit the race. Photo Credit: Pixabay/elizabethaferry

A series of antisemitic comments made on social media by a Mercer County school board candidate have caused him to quit the race, NJ.com reports.

Nicholas Ferrara abandoned his position as a candidate for the Hamilton school board on Saturday, Aug. 20, just one day after several media outlets reported his comment on a January Gab post stating that he was “FOR execution of the marxist/communists jews,” according to NJ.com.

Meanwhile, Monica Quaste, one of Ferrara’s two running mates, issued a public apology and called the former candidate’s words “repulsive.”

“I apologize for not vetting my running mate I chose to run on a slate for school board,” Quaste writes.

“I trusted we all shared the same values, sadly this was not the case. I am so sorry for his offensive and repulsive statements they do not reflect my beliefs.”

Quaste and Ferrara’s other running mate, Stacy Byrne, are running on a ticket called “Traditional Education Advocates” and intend to keep their positions in the race, the outlet says.

