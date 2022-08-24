Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
notebookcheck.net
Purported iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early impressions: 48 MP camera apparently worse than iPhone 13 Pro in low light
A source seems to have had some hands-on time with Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Purported early impressions seem to indicate the iPhone 14 Pro series to have excellent shooting capabilities in sufficient ambient light, better battery life, and improved speakers. However, low-light performance seems to be lagging behind that of the iPhone 13 Pro. Assuming this source is true, Apple still has enough time to fine-tune the iPhone 14 Pros' cameras in time for launch.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro leak confirms it's getting a feature we've always wanted
Every year, we seem to talk about the brand new iPhone getting an always-on display, but it never becomes a reality. Now, however, thanks to a beta software leak, we have the clearest evidence that the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) Pro will be the first Apple smartphone to get one.
The iPhone 15 could be the phone we expected the iPhone 14 to be
We're certainly excited to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 14 – a launch event is expected early in September – but a couple of reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will include tech upgrades originally slated for this year's line-up. First up is news...
TechCrunch
Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7
Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
The Verge
What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is just weeks away, and it’s expected to showcase a range of new devices — not just a new iPhone. We’re also on the lookout for three (yes, we said three) new Apple Watch models and even a refreshed pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.
CNET
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg
The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max Plus Ultra Mega… Did Apple's childish naming scheme set off this trend?
A product's name is a big part of its presentation, and many brands use catchy names to attract your attention. Well, some sure don't, perhaps most notably Sony, which really doesn't seem to care about attention-grabbing, meaningful names, instead calling its headphones something like "WH-1000XM5". And Sony has been this way for decades with its headphones – instead of telling customers what they're all about from the name, Sony expects potential buyers to do their own research.
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Apple is widely rumored to introduce a rugged smartwatch that it may call the Apple Watch Pro at the September 7 Far out event and a new rumor today says it may be a bigger design upgrade than we were expecting and there will be a lot of fanfare surrounding the announcement.
CNET
Apple expected to announce iPhone 14 at Sept. 7 online event
Apple is expected to announce the latest version of the iPhone in early September.
