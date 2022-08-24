Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO