Read full article on original website
Related
New York YIMBY
Tiffany Court Plaza Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 980 Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, The Bronx
Tiffany Court, a new 151-unit affordable housing property recently debuted at 980 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. The property is located in Foxhurst, residential micro-neighborhood that borders the Bronx River, the Bruckner Expressway, and Morrisania. Developed by The Doe Fund and Bolivar Development with support from New York City’s Housing...
Flooded Tuckahoe condominium sues insurer for $1.7M
A Tuckahoe condominium that was flooded last September during superstorm Ida’s cataclysmic rampage through New York has sued its floor insurance provider for $1.7 million. The Rivervue Condominium at 1 Scarsdale Road claims that Metropolitan Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has not fully honored the flood insurance policy, according to a complaint filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court in White Plains.
Risk of displacement grows as rent hikes strike city housing
The city recently released a displacement risk map, as rent hikes and other housing issues are increasing risk around the city.
yonkerstimes.com
MGM-Empire City Casino Presents $100K+ in Grants to Local Westchester Nonprofits
Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
politicsny.com
Many homeless families in New York City being denied housing vouchers, analysis finds
One-third of families suffering homelessness in New York City are being denied access to housing vouchers as the crisis spikes and rent prices soar, according to one of the area’s largest providers of shelter and supportive services. The Win organization revealed Thursday that many of the families they serve–including...
yonkerstimes.com
Latimer Announces New Cost-Saving Measures to Help Westchester Residents Cope with Inflation in the Fall and Winter
Bee Line Bus Ridership Up 30% Due to Free Summer Fares. Whether you were traveling for work, play or a summer beach day – Westchester County residents enjoyed free rides on the Bee-Line Bus this summer from June 1 through Labor Day. The free fares program was valid on all buses in the fixed route bus system including the express route into Manhattan, and the Bee-Line ParaTransit System. Bee-Line bus ridership soared this summer, up approximately 20% on weekdays and 45% on weekends compared to levels in May 2022. Residents who normally purchase a 30-day unlimited MetroCard, saved nearly $400 this summer. Thousands of residents participated in the free rides program, which will conclude on September 6.
New York City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing
Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Second Yonkers movie campus moves ahead with school lease approval
The plan to create a second movie and television production studio campus in Yonkers has started to become reality with the signing of a lease for a significant element of what’s intended to be included on the new campus. The production center would be built at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
News 12
'There are more than a dozen loan forgiveness options for New Yorkers': Learn how to get help
We had big news this week when it comes to student loans, and you probably have a lot of questions. News 12's Kristie Reeter breaks it all down on The Real Deal. Nichole Davis, the deputy commissioner for the Office of Financial Empowerment in New York City, has been pouring over the update from the White House on student loans.
What Adams owes NYC: The mayor should be wholly transparent about dinners and club membership payments
As a general rule, we have no problem with Mayor Adams’ active nightlife. He’s allowed to hold court in informal settings with friends and advisers. And it’s perfectly fine for a mayor to have some fun after the sun goes down, so long as it doesn’t impair his ability to do everything else the second toughest job in America demands. But when running up big tabs, it matters whether a mayor pays ...
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
thehudsonindependent.com
Dobbs Ferry to Restore Grave Markers at Little White Church Cemetery
The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees agreed earlier this month to spend up to $9,800 to restore grave markers at the historic Little White Church Cemetery. The cemetery on Ashford Ave. has been in existence since the early 1800’s and holds the graves of at least 10 Civil War veterans. The burials in the cemetery took place from the early 1800’s to the late 1880’s.
Council Member Julie Won to Host Backpack Giveaway and Free WiFi Sign-Up Saturday
Councilmember Julie Won is handing out school backpacks for kids Saturday as they get ready for their first day of class Sept. 8. The council member is holding events throughout the 26th Council District in coming weeks with two scheduled for Aug. 27. Free backpacks and school supplies will be handed out at Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-35 21st St., from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. tomorrow and at Queensbridge Houses, located at 10-25 41st Ave., from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Comments / 0