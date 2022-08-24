Read full article on original website
AD Names U.S. Electrical President
WAYNE, Pa. — AD is pleased to announce that Karen Baker will be joining the company as president of its electrical-U.S. division, effective Sept. 6. Baker, Horizon Solutions’ former chief operating officer, was responsible for leading several strategic functions and held multiple positions with increasing responsibilities throughout her 25 years in the organization.
Cumulus Companies Chairman Stephen Cloud Dies at 73
MERRIAM, Kan. — Cumulus Companies Inc. announced that Stephen R. Cloud, the company’s chairman, passed away Wednesday due to complications from a recent surgery. The board of Directors issued the following statement:. “We are greatly saddened to share the passing of our Chairman of the Board, Steve Cloud....
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, on Thursday announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Saganowich as the company’s electrical division president. This is a new position created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical...
US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi
The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” the statement said. China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island...
Würth Touts Record Revenue
Fastener and MRO distributor Würth Industry North America said Thursday that it set a new record for revenue growth through July. The Indianapolis-based subsidiary of German distribution giant Würth Group said its revenue through last month was up 16.5% compared to the previous year, and that it is on pace to set a record for sales volume.
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
DALLAS, SHAFTER, Calif., and WAYNESBURG, Pa. — BPS Supply Group, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Producers Supply Company. Headquartered in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and critical energy and industrial supplies. This acquisition further bolsters BPS’s expansive product offering and service-oriented business model as a national distributor of mission-critical PVF products.
China International Marine, Maersk Abandon Merger After DOJ Investigation
WASHINGTON — China International Marine Containers Group Co. Ltd. confirmed Thursday that it has abandoned its intended acquisition of Maersk Container Industry A/S and Maersk Container Industry Qingdao Ltd. after the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division’s thorough investigation. The proposed transaction would have combined two of the world’s...
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 25,000 for the year
More than 25,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK so far this year, Government figures show.Some 915 were detected on Saturday in 19 small boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 25,146.There have been 8,747 crossings detected in August so far, with 3,733 in the past week, analysis shows.August 22 saw the highest daily total on record, with 1,295 people crossing in 27 boats.It is more than four months since Home Secretary Priti Patel unveiled plans to send migrants to Rwanda to try to deter people from crossing the Channel.Since then...
Shadow minister warns optimistic Johnson is out of touch with public
Boris Johnson’s optimistic take on Britain’s ability to see through the cost-of-living crisis shows “how little he understands” the “shockwave” felt by households across the country, Labour has claimed.The outgoing Prime Minister acknowledged in an article for Mail+ that the next few months will be difficult – “perhaps very tough” – as “eye-watering” bills take their toll, with the energy price cap rising again by October.However, he predicted a “remarkable” bounceback and a “golden” future for the country as he forecast that the UK will emerge “stronger and more prosperous (on) the other side”.Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the...
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Apex Companies has announced that Engineered Handling, Inc, a leading storage and warehouse equipment supplier based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join the Apex family of companies to support growing customer demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states. The combined company — operating under Apex...
‘We are Chinese’: meet the Taiwanese who want to embrace Beijing rule
Surveys reveal that up to 12% of the country supports unification with China, including five of its citizens in a Taipei restaurant
50,000 Ukrainian refugees in UK facing homelessness ‘disaster’ next year
The government has been accused of offering no new support packages to sponsors on its Homes for Ukraine scheme as the first group of six-month placements is set to come to an end
Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently concentrated. “Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: It’s two different people,” the skinny, fresh-faced 24-year-old said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has endured intense bombardment. “If I had not survived Mariupol, I would not have gone to work as a paramedic now. I wouldn’t have had enough courage,” explained Chornobryvets, who is simply called “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch that bears the symbol of the port city, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.
Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab
WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the re-opening of its Quality Lab in Columbus, Indiana. This move is an outcome of the company’s "Forward Faster" strategy introduced last year to be closer to and more intimate with...
