‘Succession’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards
“Stranger Things” and “Succession” were among the top winners at the 9th annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) awards on Saturday evening. The awards ceremony and reception took place at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400 attendees, including LMGI members, industry executives and press.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Sydney Sweeney speaks out after fans ‘spot Blue Lives Matter’ t-shirt in family photos: ‘Stop making assumptions’
Sydney Sweeney has spoken out in defence of her family following online backlash to a series of photos she shared from her mother’s birthday party.On Saturday (28 August), the Euphoria star posted a series of pictures and videos to Instagram from her mum’s cowboy-themed 60th birthday.“No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captured the photo, which showed the family dressed as cowboys and riding a mechanical bull.However, a number of her followers spotted that one of the partygoers pictured was wearing a t-shirt that appeared to bear the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.The counter-movement emerged...
Tea with Ozzy Osbourne: ‘I’ve sung that song for 55 years. I’m not going to forget the words’
Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on 8 August was a starry night showcasing the city’s rich musical legacy. The Peaky Blinders-themed song and dance number and the dandified return of Dexy’s Midnight Runners singing Geno; the athletes’ flag-waving entrance to the Spencer Davis Group’s Keep on Running and, of course, a Duran Duran medley – everything was Brum and proud.
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Recalls Attending One of Lady Gaga’s Early Career Shows: ‘I Have Always Been a Little Monster’
Matt Bellamy is activating his Lady Gaga stan card. “I always have been a monster,” the Muse frontman told Zane Lowe in a new Apple Music 1 interview. He gushed about seeing the singer live in Washington D.C. back in 2007 when she was playing to rooms of 500 people — way before her tour slate featured packed out stadiums. “Always from day one, I thought she was just an absolute phenomenon,” Bellamy said.
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'
The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper "The Voice" to mark its 40-year anniversary.
