NAUGATUCK — Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police have arrested two men after one was stabbed on the Metro-North train. Borough police responded to the Naugatuck Train Station at 195 Water St. to investigate a stabbing that occurred on the train on route from the Waterbury Station on Aug. 22 at 4:06 p.m. Upon arrival, Naugatuck police discovered two men who were believed to have been in an altercation and who sustained stab wounds, according to a Naugatuck police press release.

1 DAY AGO