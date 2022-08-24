Read full article on original website
New London teen arrested with ghost gun
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old New London man was arrested Friday night after a fight led police to discover the man’s “ghost gun,” police say. Police responded to 66 Connecticut Avenue Apartment #2 around 9:31 p.m. Friday to a reported disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene they saw two men fighting, and […]
Robbery suspects on the loose: Milford police
MILFORD, Conn. — The Milford Police Department is searching for suspects accused of a robbery that occurred at the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Rd. According to police, two black males held a victim, in his car, at gunpoint, with a fake firearm. The suspects took a bag, then...
Police: Postal worker helps save assault victim in Connecticut
A mail carrier in Connecticut came to the rescue of a woman being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police. Christine Cambizaca was working her route in Torrington, Conn. on Tuesday when she says a woman ran up to her, saying her boyfriend was beating her up. Cambizaca quickly welcomed the woman into the delivery truck, locked the doors and called 911.
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
Missing mother and daughter abducted in Ansonia found safe
ANSONIA, Conn. — According to the Ansonia Police, 22-year-old Galylea Perez and her infant daughter, Eliana Lopez, were found safe after being abducted by Joshua Lopez. Joshua Lopez has been arrested and charges are pending,. Joshua Lopez is a 23-year-old Ansonia resident. He is driving a four-door silver Honda...
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son
Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
Two men arrested following altercation aboard Metro-North
NAUGATUCK — Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police have arrested two men after one was stabbed on the Metro-North train. Borough police responded to the Naugatuck Train Station at 195 Water St. to investigate a stabbing that occurred on the train on route from the Waterbury Station on Aug. 22 at 4:06 p.m. Upon arrival, Naugatuck police discovered two men who were believed to have been in an altercation and who sustained stab wounds, according to a Naugatuck police press release.
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Meriden man who 'accidentally shot' son while showing him gun turns himself in: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. — Two weeks after a 17-year-old was airlifted and hospitalized when he was "accidentally shot," his father has turned himself in to police. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday morning on an outstanding warrant. On Aug. 12, the teen was airlifted to the hospital after he was...
Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Video shows shooting suspect arriving at Manchester mall, fleeing scene
Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the Windsor man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer arriving at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and fleeing the scene by bus.
Manchester police searching for suspects involved in shots fired incident
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are searching for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a shots fired incident on Thursday. Police responded to the area of Spruce Street at Bissell Street for the report of shots fired just at 3:30 p.m. No victims were located. Manchester police said the suspects […]
New Haven police sergeant fired for violating 'numerous' department policies: Officials
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thursday night the New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a police sergeant that had been on paid leave since April as a result of what an internal affairs investigation uncovered about her encounter with a member of the public last year during a traffic stop. The police union now plans to fight the firing.
BMW X5 stolen in brazen daylight theft recovered in Meriden
MONROE, CT — A man drove his black, 2017 BMW X5 up a driveway in the High Meadows condo complex and entered a unit with his wife late Thursday morning. He looked out a window a few minutes later to see two men pull up in a white BMW 3 Series. One got out and entered the black BMW, before both vehicles sped off, according to police.
Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
Person Hit by Car That Fled Willimantic Shooting Scene: Police
A person was hospitalized after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Willimantic. This all unfolded around 3:30 Friday afternoon near the Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive. Authorities say they had initially responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting when they learned that a vehicle...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
