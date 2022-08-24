ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
msn.com

Hoboken Buses To Be Diverted Saturday To Avoid Rainbows

HOBOKEN, NJ — Volunteers will be repainting the rainbow crosswalks on lower Washington Street in Hoboken this Saturday, Aug. 27. So for several hours, buses that use that street will run on alternate routes. Buses 22, 89, and 126, which run on Washington Street, will operate on a detour...
HOBOKEN, NJ
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

Join the Walking Club this Autumn

The Millburn Health Department will offer a free Walking Club this fall, starting in September. The Club will meet on Fridays to walk around the reservoir at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, located in West Orange. Currently, the wearing of masks at any walks is optional but subject to change....
MILLBURN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The 2022 Hoboken Italian Festival Is Happening in September

The Hoboken Italian Festival — also known as the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri — is back this year at its waterfront location. The 2022 festival will be complete with delicious eats, entertainment, and more, as well as fireworks and a procession. Read on to learn more about this highly anticipated event happening on Sintra Drive in September.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.

The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Must Change

The other day we listened to an interview with Nancy Solomon on NPR, during which she discussed the Amy DeGise traffic case and what it says about politics in New Jersey, specifically in Hudson County. She spoke about the way “the machine” is formed and preserved – getting “the line” on primary day is essential – and how it influences where and how money is spent in Hudson County; it therefore behooves local politicians to stay in the good graces of those who control the levers of power.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Support Surges For 2-Year-Old NJ Boy Battling Leukemia

Support is on the rise for a two-year-old New Jersey boy battling a rare form of cancer. Justin Corino, of Bloomfield, is beginning his fight against T-cell leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses. "Due to medical advances, we have high expectations that Justin will make...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials defend redevelopment pause despite recent planning approvals

Bayonne officials are defending the current pause on most major residential redevelopment despite recent approvals by the Bayonne Planning Board. The redevelopment pause was initiated by Mayor James Davis in February during his campaign for the 2022 municipal election. Although it was not necessarily a sentiment he expressed in the past, Davis paused most major residential redevelopment, excluding certain areas such as the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) and commercial and industrial redevelopment, pending the completion of a study to determine the impact of the city’s nearly decade-long redevelopment boom.
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City ward map to stay after dismissal of lawsuit

Jersey City’s controversial ward map will be here to stay for the rest of the decade after a state judge tossed out a lawsuit that attempted to overturn the map. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula dismissed the lawsuit, filed by a coalition of groups and Councilman Frank Gilmore against the creators of the map, at the William J. Brennan Courthouse today with prejudice, meaning another complaint cannot be filed.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
