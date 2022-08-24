Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel to get expanded Mass schedule, rector
After an extended period of uncertainty for Roman Catholics who worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Saturday, Aug. 27, that the Mass schedule will be expanded significantly and a rector will be installed this fall to oversee the running of the church.
NJ mayor working to address ‘boom’ parties plaguing S.I. residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Officials in the neighboring Garden State have heard Staten Islanders’ complaints about noisy “boom” parties loud and clear and are working to address the concerns. Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of Staten Island elected officials penned a letter to Christian Bollwage, the...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
N.J. wedding venue blaze hit 4-alarms after guests were safely evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top floor,”...
msn.com
Hoboken Buses To Be Diverted Saturday To Avoid Rainbows
HOBOKEN, NJ — Volunteers will be repainting the rainbow crosswalks on lower Washington Street in Hoboken this Saturday, Aug. 27. So for several hours, buses that use that street will run on alternate routes. Buses 22, 89, and 126, which run on Washington Street, will operate on a detour...
msn.com
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
njarts.net
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
Renna Media
Join the Walking Club this Autumn
The Millburn Health Department will offer a free Walking Club this fall, starting in September. The Club will meet on Fridays to walk around the reservoir at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, located in West Orange. Currently, the wearing of masks at any walks is optional but subject to change....
hobokengirl.com
The 2022 Hoboken Italian Festival Is Happening in September
The Hoboken Italian Festival — also known as the Feast of the Madonna Dei Martiri — is back this year at its waterfront location. The 2022 festival will be complete with delicious eats, entertainment, and more, as well as fireworks and a procession. Read on to learn more about this highly anticipated event happening on Sintra Drive in September.
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
hudsoncountyview.com
Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.
The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Burned At Crash Scene When Car Passes Road Flare In Kearny
An off-duty Jersey City police officer was seriously burned while assisting at a crash scene in Kearny, when another driver passed road flares sparking a fire, authorities said. The officer was helping at the two-car crash near 1249 Newark- Jersey City Turnpike around 11:30 Thursday, Aug. 25, when a 2017...
Hudson County Must Change
The other day we listened to an interview with Nancy Solomon on NPR, during which she discussed the Amy DeGise traffic case and what it says about politics in New Jersey, specifically in Hudson County. She spoke about the way “the machine” is formed and preserved – getting “the line” on primary day is essential – and how it influences where and how money is spent in Hudson County; it therefore behooves local politicians to stay in the good graces of those who control the levers of power.
Support Surges For 2-Year-Old NJ Boy Battling Leukemia
Support is on the rise for a two-year-old New Jersey boy battling a rare form of cancer. Justin Corino, of Bloomfield, is beginning his fight against T-cell leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical expenses. "Due to medical advances, we have high expectations that Justin will make...
Bayonne officials defend redevelopment pause despite recent planning approvals
Bayonne officials are defending the current pause on most major residential redevelopment despite recent approvals by the Bayonne Planning Board. The redevelopment pause was initiated by Mayor James Davis in February during his campaign for the 2022 municipal election. Although it was not necessarily a sentiment he expressed in the past, Davis paused most major residential redevelopment, excluding certain areas such as the former Military Ocean Terminal at Bayonne (MOTBY) and commercial and industrial redevelopment, pending the completion of a study to determine the impact of the city’s nearly decade-long redevelopment boom.
2 civilians injured in fire in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two people were injured in a two-alarm fire in St. George Wednesday evening. The call came in at 6:21 p.m. reporting a fire at 100 Stuyvesant Place, a spokesperson for the FDNY said.
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Jersey City ward map to stay after dismissal of lawsuit
Jersey City’s controversial ward map will be here to stay for the rest of the decade after a state judge tossed out a lawsuit that attempted to overturn the map. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula dismissed the lawsuit, filed by a coalition of groups and Councilman Frank Gilmore against the creators of the map, at the William J. Brennan Courthouse today with prejudice, meaning another complaint cannot be filed.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
