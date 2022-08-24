ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station

Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center

21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
wtaw.com

Destination Bryan Update on WTAW

Chris Ortegon visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Pints and Paws, downtown gameday shuttles for Texas A&M football games, upcoming events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Listen to “Destination Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Grand Opening Of Texas A&M’s Second Student Recreation Center In 20 Months

For the second time in 20 months, Texas A&M opens a new student recreation center. Friday was the grand opening of the $35 million dollar Southside center, located near the A&M golf course. When the A&M system board of regents approved construction of the center, the 63,000 square-foot facility was...
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Tommy Shilling, Code Enforcement Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about common code violations, parking, Aggie football game days, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief

BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday. The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
KBTX.com

Bryan High students support the community ahead of their first game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s game day, and the Bryan High Vikings have had a busy week. On Friday, August 26, the Los Vikingos got up early to help longtime supporter Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery celebrate 10 years in business. The day before, Viking Football players and Bryan...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM

A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Fire causes local meat market to start over

BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER SHERIFF’S OFFICE PAY INCREASES, JAIL GENERATOR

Several items at Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting will cover local law enforcement and emergency responders. On the docket for commissioners is a vote on 2023 pay increases for sheriff’s office employees, including patrol deputies, jail sergeants and corrections officers. If approved, the increases would take effect September 4th.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station’s Collins Out For Entire Senior Season

College Station High School star running back Marquise Collins says he will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury. The Duke commit was one of the most productive runners in the state last year, rushing for over 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to the 5A Division I title game, where they fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24 in overtime.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Student debt cancellation has about a $3 billion price tag

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel a chunk of student loan debt and extend the existing payment pause. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss this announcement. The president’s plan forgives $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients...
BRYAN, TX

