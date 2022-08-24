Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Approve Spending More Than $4 Million To Widen Greens Prairie Road Between Improved Sections In College Station
Six months ago, Brazos County commissioners were asked to widen the county’s portion of Greens Prairie Road between two improved areas in the city of College Station. During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement (ILA) where the county will spend $4.2 million dollars. County judge Duane...
wtaw.com
College Station ISD School Board Approves New Internship Program With Texas A&M’s Hotel And Conference Center
21 students at College Station ISD’s College View High School have started a new program at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center. Before the CSISD school board at this month’s meeting unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson previewed the new internship program.
KBTX.com
Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
wtaw.com
Bryan And College Station City Council And School Board Candidates Set For This November’s Election
Almost all Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election involve contested races. Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland. Filing for Bryan council in single member district one were Paul Torres and Raul Santana. Filing for...
wtaw.com
Destination Bryan Update on WTAW
Chris Ortegon visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Pints and Paws, downtown gameday shuttles for Texas A&M football games, upcoming events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Listen to “Destination Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Grand Opening Of Texas A&M’s Second Student Recreation Center In 20 Months
For the second time in 20 months, Texas A&M opens a new student recreation center. Friday was the grand opening of the $35 million dollar Southside center, located near the A&M golf course. When the A&M system board of regents approved construction of the center, the 63,000 square-foot facility was...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Tommy Shilling, Code Enforcement Supervisor, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about common code violations, parking, Aggie football game days, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Set A Proposed FY 23 Property Tax Rate On A 3-2 Vote
A split Brazos County commission decided on a proposed property tax rate reduction of one cent in next year’s budget. County judge Duane Peters, who was part of the three to two majority, stated more money was needed to address projects that have been delayed due the pandemic. Commissioners...
Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief
BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief. The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw...
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday. The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.
KBTX.com
Residents frustrated with mail system at Bryan senior living complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Days can go by for some residents at Serenity at Briarcrest as they await the arrival of their mail. Some residents say they haven’t received mail in almost two weeks. “Saturday before last we didn’t get our mail, this Saturday we didn’t get our mail,...
KBTX.com
Bryan High students support the community ahead of their first game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s game day, and the Bryan High Vikings have had a busy week. On Friday, August 26, the Los Vikingos got up early to help longtime supporter Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery celebrate 10 years in business. The day before, Viking Football players and Bryan...
kwhi.com
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
Fire causes local meat market to start over
BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO CONSIDER SHERIFF’S OFFICE PAY INCREASES, JAIL GENERATOR
Several items at Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting will cover local law enforcement and emergency responders. On the docket for commissioners is a vote on 2023 pay increases for sheriff’s office employees, including patrol deputies, jail sergeants and corrections officers. If approved, the increases would take effect September 4th.
wtaw.com
College Station’s Collins Out For Entire Senior Season
College Station High School star running back Marquise Collins says he will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury. The Duke commit was one of the most productive runners in the state last year, rushing for over 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to the 5A Division I title game, where they fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24 in overtime.
KBTX.com
Student debt cancellation has about a $3 billion price tag
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel a chunk of student loan debt and extend the existing payment pause. Jon Decker, KBTX’s White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to discuss this announcement. The president’s plan forgives $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients...
wtaw.com
Motorcyclist Who Was Struck In College Station Two Weeks Ago Has Died
College Station police report a motorcyclist has died, two weeks after being struck by a pickup truck. CSPD identified the motorcyclist as 28 year old Brykeith Turner of Houston. CSPD previously reported the collision took place the night of August 16 at Texas and Southwest Parkway. The southbound motorcyclist was...
