Golf

Cam Smith not shining any light on future ahead of Tour Championship

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Cam Smith keeps an eye on his putt during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The spotlight on Cam Smith this week could have been focused on his return to the FedEx Cup playoffs after he missed the BMW Championship due to a hip injury. But, not surprisingly, the main focus is whether or not he is going to leave the PGA Tour for the breakaway LIV Golf league -- and Smith isn't answering anyone's questions.

The Australian golfer maintained the mystery on Wednesday when he spoke to the media ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake Country Club, neither confirming nor denying plans to join Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.

"I just do my thing and hit one shot at a time. Like I’ve said all along, I’m just here to hit good shots and make putts," Smith said, via Golf Channel.

The constant "will he, won't he" surrounding Smith is ongoing for a number of reasons. For starters, he is one of the top-ranked players in the world with a 2022 Open Championship victory on his resume, so it would be an insane steal for LIV Golf -- and a huge slap in the face to the PGA Tour -- if Smith joined the rogue circuit.

It is also interesting because Smith has chosen to stay with the PGA through the season and have the opportunity to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. LIV golfers forfeited their ability to compete in the playoffs due to LIV Golf not qualifying for world rankings, which led to multiple former PGA pros trying to sue the PGA for not allowing them to compete.

If Smith has intended all along to join LIV Golf and only stuck around to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs before splitting, there will surely be feathers ruffled on both sides of the aisle.

Even though Smith stayed tight-lipped about his professional future on Wednesday, the LIV-centric spotlight isn't going anywhere -- especially after Rory McIlroy revealed he had a discussion with Smith at the Open Championship about staying on the PGA Tour.

Smith may say he's just at the Tour Championship to make putts, but the spotlight on him is clearly still focused elsewhere.

