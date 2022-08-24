Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to St. Louis
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chain
Art deco building. A & P Food Stores Building, an NRHP site.Matthew Hurst from Brooklyn, NY, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the oldest A & P grocery store buildings located at 6016 Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis, Missouri was built in 1940. It's a one-story building that is architecturally designed in Art Deco. The main entrance of the building is in a rounded corner. The original parking lot is still on the property of the building.
stljewishlight.org
Newsmakers: August 2022
Washington University Hillel welcomed Marisa Goldberger as its new program and engagement associate. She will be supporting the Hillel board and creating meaningful programming. National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis (NCJWSTL) named Amy Fenster Brown as secretary to its executive board. She is a columnist for the Jewish Light...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During the Weekend, August 26 to August 28
This weekend is as diverse as St. Louis: We've got the ever-popular Festival of Nations, Missouri's first-ever Book Festival, and another festival dedicated to the vegans and vegetarians of our fine city. It's a busy weekend, so get planning! Don't forget to plan your weekend out, either:. Friday 08/26. Bookworm...
stljewishlight.org
Paul Schoomer: An appreciation
When a person is 14 years old, death is a certainty, but it is kept at a safe distance. But when one is 80-plus, nearly every day a family member or friend passes away, which reminds us of our mortality and of the importance of appreciating life, health and as a popular song says, to “shower the people you love with love.”
frameamemory.org
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to the Hofbrauhaus for only $25
ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to travel to Munich! We have Hofbrauhaus right here in Belleville! Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Hofbrauhaus St. Louis/Belleville. Celebrate Oktoberfest starting September 9th!
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member | St. Louis News
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV
Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
KMOV
How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A website has dissed the St. Louis barbecue scene!. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St. Louis at number 26 out of 50. To calculate the rankings, they didn’t go...
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
theijnews.com
LOCAL TALENT RETURNED HOME TO ENTERTAIN
‘Meg & The Wheelers’ played music for the first ever Washington County Producers Association’s Cattlemen’s Ball that was held Saturday, Aug. 20th, 2022 at the Twin Eagle Lake Barn. The musical talent runs in the family as Tom Sampson, right, performs around the area with his band T.nT. (& solo). Becky Sampson said she was glad family and friends got to hear the band perform as they played Friday night in St. Louis and Saturday in Potosi. Megan and the band has a good following in the Chicago area and have been playing in a lot of different venues. Look up her band and music on social media and the internet. They have several originals out.
advantagenews.com
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
Archdiocese's first proposal of strategic plan being reviewed by priests ahead of listening sessions
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is in the beginning stages of restructuring. For the last eight months, staff has been collecting data and feedback from the Catholic community. Now, the first draft proposal of how the archdiocese will start to reinvent itself is complete. The...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Former BOA President Lewis Reed Admits to Bribery Charges
Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges in court today. He will be sentenced on December 6. Reed originally said he was not guilty when his charges became public in June and did not plan to resign, though he stepped down days later after calls for his resignation mounted.
