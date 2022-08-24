Merry Karnowsky Gallery’s early years were in a 900-square-foot space on the second floor of a building on S. La Brea, which already had a rich history in the L.A. art scene. Between 1997 and 2003, she filled every bit of those 900 square feet with exhibitions by dozens of artists who would go on to become icons of a new illustration- and street-inflected movement everyone used to call Lowbrow. Legendary purveyors of richly detailed, lavishly stylized, intensely colorful, narrative and symbolism-packed alternative visions like Todd Schorr, Becca, Kent Williams (back at the gallery this September), Coop, Erik Brunetti, Richard Colman, Jim Houser, Dalek (James Marshall), Friends With You, Toshio Saeki, Keiti Ota, Mark Ryden, and more, came through that first fierce little space — many of whom Merry is working with, still or again, 25 years later.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO