ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Francisco Javier Flores Killed in Collision on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]

32-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead, 4 Others Injured in Traffic Accident on 91 Freeway. The incident took place on the eastbound 91 Freeway just before 6:00 p.m. involving a black pickup truck and a white Toyota Corolla. According to initial reports, high speeds were a contributing factor in the accident. Furthermore,...
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Larita Davis Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Campus Drive [Long Beach, CA]

48-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident on East Seventh Street. The incident took place at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Campus Drive at around 1:40 a.m. on August 22nd, involving a pedestrian later identified as 45-year-old Davis, and a vehicle. Furthermore, the driver of the vehicle remained...
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Mission Boulevard [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (August 26, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a pedestrian accident on Mission Boulevard claimed the life of one person in Pomona. According to the LA County Fire Department, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., at Mission Boulevard and Main Street. Police said a Pomona police vehicle fatally struck...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Accidents
Calabasas, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Calabasas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

DTLA Proud, Green Qween and Big Freedia Spark Up the Weekend

“The community always comes first.” That’s the running theme for the DTLA Proud festival and the new-ish cannabis store in Downtown called Green Qween, according to Andres Rigal, one of the driving forces behind both. This weekend, his two endeavors collide in what is sure to be pure fire in more ways than one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tune into Channel Tres: Compton rapper is on the rise

Tune into Channel Tres: Channel Tres looks to be the latest in an illustrious line of talented souls that have gotten their start in Compton and then kept on rising. With his blend of house and hip-hop, and armed with recent singles “Acid in My Blood” and “Ganzfeld Experiment,” Tres has found himself in the eyeline of the likes of Tyler, the Creator, and he earned himself a slot at this year’s Coachella Festival.
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Coffee Fest LA and a Vegan Ice Cream Showdown – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Ayara Thai celebrates its 18-year anniversary this week with a two-generation Thai breaker cookoff today, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26. The outdoor immersive dining experience in Westchester with the Asapahu family⁠ is sponsored by Thaan Charcoal and Ghost Tequila, and will pit mom and dad chefs Anne and Andy (old school) against daughters Vanda and Cathy (new school).
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Los Angeles-Based Public Haus Agency Celebrates Five Years of Growth with “No BS” Approach to PR and Marketing

When Los Angeles-based PR, influencer marketing and content agency Public Haus debuted in 2017, founder Ryan Croy sought out to build something different. Formerly Managing Partner at a 20-person entertainment and brands agency specializing mostly in media relations, Croy had seen an opening for an agency model built on the notion that you don’t have to be the biggest, sexiest agency in the city to find quick success (there are already hundreds in Los Angeles claiming that title); you just have to know your strengths and use them to prove your undeniable value to clients – and growth will come as a result.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
L.A. Weekly

The Highest Low(brow): 25 Years of L.A.’s Merry Karnowsky Gallery

Merry Karnowsky Gallery’s early years were in a 900-square-foot space on the second floor of a building on S. La Brea, which already had a rich history in the L.A. art scene. Between 1997 and 2003, she filled every bit of those 900 square feet with exhibitions by dozens of artists who would go on to become icons of a new illustration- and street-inflected movement everyone used to call Lowbrow. Legendary purveyors of richly detailed, lavishly stylized, intensely colorful, narrative and symbolism-packed alternative visions like Todd Schorr, Becca, Kent Williams (back at the gallery this September), Coop, Erik Brunetti, Richard Colman, Jim Houser, Dalek (James Marshall), Friends With You, Toshio Saeki, Keiti Ota, Mark Ryden, and more, came through that first fierce little space — many of whom Merry is working with, still or again, 25 years later.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy