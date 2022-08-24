Read full article on original website
Related
nddist.com
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
DALLAS, SHAFTER, Calif., and WAYNESBURG, Pa. — BPS Supply Group, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Producers Supply Company. Headquartered in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and critical energy and industrial supplies. This acquisition further bolsters BPS’s expansive product offering and service-oriented business model as a national distributor of mission-critical PVF products.
nddist.com
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, on Thursday announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Saganowich as the company’s electrical division president. This is a new position created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical...
nddist.com
AD Names U.S. Electrical President
WAYNE, Pa. — AD is pleased to announce that Karen Baker will be joining the company as president of its electrical-U.S. division, effective Sept. 6. Baker, Horizon Solutions’ former chief operating officer, was responsible for leading several strategic functions and held multiple positions with increasing responsibilities throughout her 25 years in the organization.
nddist.com
Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group
CHINO, Calif. — Harrington Industrial Plastics on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Crist Group in partnership with the company’s owner, Paul Crist. Headquartered in Woodland, California, Crist is a leading specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies with a focus on the semiconductor end market and applications in other markets, including medical. Crist’s highly technical fabrication capabilities include infrared fusion welding, hot gas welding, ultrasonic welding, CNC machining, laser drilling and etching, precision flaring, and clean room preparation and packaging.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nddist.com
Optimas Re-Opens Quality Lab
WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the re-opening of its Quality Lab in Columbus, Indiana. This move is an outcome of the company’s "Forward Faster" strategy introduced last year to be closer to and more intimate with...
nddist.com
Würth Touts Record Revenue
Fastener and MRO distributor Würth Industry North America said Thursday that it set a new record for revenue growth through July. The Indianapolis-based subsidiary of German distribution giant Würth Group said its revenue through last month was up 16.5% compared to the previous year, and that it is on pace to set a record for sales volume.
nddist.com
Engineered Handling Joins Apex Companies
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Apex Companies has announced that Engineered Handling, Inc, a leading storage and warehouse equipment supplier based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will join the Apex family of companies to support growing customer demand in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states. The combined company — operating under Apex...
nddist.com
China International Marine, Maersk Abandon Merger After DOJ Investigation
WASHINGTON — China International Marine Containers Group Co. Ltd. confirmed Thursday that it has abandoned its intended acquisition of Maersk Container Industry A/S and Maersk Container Industry Qingdao Ltd. after the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division’s thorough investigation. The proposed transaction would have combined two of the world’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nddist.com
Powerful Degreaser in 1-Gallon Concentrate
Oil Eater (Skokie, IL) has launched its most powerful degreaser ever in a 1-gallon concentrate. According to the company, Oil Eater Orange is 3X more active than other degreaser brands and infused with natural citrus oils to dissolve grease, grime, oils, inks & adhesives on most any surface. Unlike some other industrial degreasers, Oil Eater’s water-based formulas are non-corrosive, biodegradable and made in the U.S.A.
Comments / 0