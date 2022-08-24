Read full article on original website
Jamal Hill Breaks Seven American Para-Swimming Records at Australian Championships
American swimmer Jamal Hill at the 2022 Duel in the Pool. The week after, he raced at the Australian Championships and broke 7 US Records. Current photo via Jamal Hill. American swimmer Jamal Hill went big down under at the Australian Short Course Championships. Part of a group of American men who stuck around after the Duel in the Pool spectacle last week to get some extra racing in, the 27-year-old Hill broke seven American Records across four days of racing.
Blake Pieroni Reflects on Retirement, Historic Career (PODCAST)
After sustaining an injury in the fall, Pieroni had time to reflect on whether or not he really wanted to continue competing at the highest level of swimming Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with 2x Olympian Blake Pieroni who announced his retirement earlier today. Pieroni...
Australia’s Flynn Southam Completes Sweep of Boys Sprint FR Events at Jr Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014) (tie) Diggory Dillingham, USA / Kaii Winkler, USA – 22.50. Australian 17-year-old Flynn Southam won the boys 50 free tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. Southam swam a 22.36, taking 0.03 seconds off his previous best time in the event. The swim had significance outside of that, however, as Southam completed his sweep of the boys sprint free events with the 50 free gold tonight.
Erin Gemmell Moves to #6 In 17-18 Age Group with 54.13 Meet Record in the 100 Free
LCM (50m) Erin Gemmell just keeps rolling through the fourth session of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. The 17 year-old, who’s known a bit more for her mid/distance prowess, captured the Junior Pan Pac title tonight in record-setting fashion. Not only did her winning time of 54.13 take...
Six Coaches Running for Two Empty Seats on ASCA’s Board of Directors
Three members — vice president of fiscal oversight Dave Gibson, treasurer Jimmy Tierney, and head coach Ken Heis — will end their terms this election. Six coaches are running for two empty seats on the Board of Directors for the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) this year. ASCA...
Southam and Staples Split 1:47 to Lead Australia to Boys 4×200 Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018) Podium:. Australia (Flynn Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples) – 7:13.07. United...
Olympic Gold Medalist Crissy Perham Donates Kidney to Missy Franklin’s Dad
When it was revealed that Missy Franklin’s dad, Dick, was in desperate need of a kidney donor, a fellow Olympic gold medalist answered the “Hail Mary." Current photo via Crissy Perham (pictured above) When it was revealed in January via Facebook that Missy Franklin’s dad, Dick, was in...
Watch: U.S. Breaks Boys 4×100 Free Relay World Junior Record (Race Video)
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016) Podium:. United States (Thomas Heilman, Henry...
Chandigarh Ki Khushi Ne Swimming Me Jeeta Medal – Indian Swimming News
Indian Swimming Or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamHindi Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Local swimmer Khushi ne Chandigarh mei huye Open Swimming Competition aur Inter-Coaching Swimming Competition ke girls U-11 category mei 50m backstroke event mei...
14-Year-Old Kayla Han Becomes #3 American 13-14 All-Time in Girls 400 IM – 4:43.60
LCM (50m) Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012) American Kayla Han, who turned 14 years old at the beginning of the summer, earned silver in the girls 40o IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu. She swam a 4:43.60, taking 1.03 seconds off her previous personal best in the event, which was set at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, when Han was still 13.
Luke Hobson Rips 3:35.67 400 Free to Scare American Record ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning the 2022 Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships. Here is what they got up to on the penultimate day of competition on Friday. Luke Hobson won the men’s 400m freestyle, roaring to...
Winter Juniors Qualifier Ashlyn Widmer Verbals to Kenyon College
Widmer has the potential to earn points for Kenyon at conference championships upon her arrival in 2023, especially in the back events. Current photo via Ashlyn Widmer. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Kyle Chalmers Snags 100 Free Victory On Night 2 Of Aussie SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships brought the heat, as Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown fired off the second fastest 200m backstroke time of her career. McKeown, who took both 100m back and 200m back golds in Tokyo, produced a winning 2back outing of 1:59.48 to...
Erin Gemmell Does it Again, Blasts 4:05.07 400 FR to Take Down Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012) American 17-year-old Erin Gemmell just keeps on rolling at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. After breaking the Championship Record in the girls 200 free and 100 free over the past 2 days, Gemmell sped to victory tonight in the girls 400 free, tearing to a lifetime best of 4:05.07. The swim also marks yet another Junior Pan Pacs Record for Gemmell, shredding the previous record, which was held by American Leah Smith at 4:07.10 from the 2012 Championships. All medalists tonight, Gemmell, Australia’s Jamie Perkins, and American Jillian Cox, were under the previous CR.
Maximus Williamson Joins Phelps as Only 15-Year-Old Americans Under 4:20 in 400 IM
LCM (50m) Maximus Williamson elevated himself further into rarefied air at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships on Thursday, becoming the only 15-year-old American besides Michael Phelps to break 4:20 in the 400-meter IM. Sometimes it takes another generational talent to put Phelps’ greatness in perspective. Case in point: Williamson’s...
Australia’s Joshua Staples Throws Down 3:48.36 Jr Pan Pacs Record in the 400 FR
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010) Australia’s Joshua Staples put together a great race tonight in the final of the boys 400 free at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. After fellow Australian Flynn Southam cracked the boys 100 free and 200 free Junior Pan Pacs Records earlier in the meet, Staples took up the job tonight, obliterating the Championship Record in the 400 free. The previous record stood at 3:50.51 and had stood since 2010.
Flynn Southam Shatters Jr Pan Pacs Record with 48.23 100 FR, Nears AUS Age Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016) After cruising to a 49.12 in prelims of the boys 100 free this morning at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Australia’s Flynn Southam dominated the final tonight, exploding with a new lifetime best of 48.23. The swim was huge for the 17-year-old, who won the boys 200 free last night. Like the 200 free, Southam blew away the Jr Pan Pacs Record with his swim tonight as well. The previous record stood at 48.91 and was held by fellow Aussie Jack Cartwright from the 2016.
Watch All the Races from Day 1 Finals at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Day 1 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships produced six meet records and a USA National Age Group record. Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in the 200 free. Daniel Diehl erased the meet record in the 100 back and lowered his own NAG mark. Airi Mitsui of Japan and USA’s Aaron Shackell each took care of the meet marks in the 200 fly. Finally, Team USA’s Diehl, Zhier Fan, Alex Shackell, and Anna Moesch lowered the Junior Pan Pacs meet record in the mixed 400 medley relay. You can watch all those races, and more, below.
Lani Pallister Punches 800 Free Aussie National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on the final night of competition at these 2022 Australian Short Course Championships, Lani Pallister produced a new national record in the women’s 800m freestyle. The 20-year-old Griffith University ace logged a time of 8:07.37. That result beat the field by 26 seconds en route...
State Runner-Up Julie Addison Verbals to William and Mary
Addison will be able to train with William & Mary's top current backstrokers when she joins in 2023. She can also add depth to the IM events. Current photo via Julie Addison. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
