ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Jamal Hill Breaks Seven American Para-Swimming Records at Australian Championships

American swimmer Jamal Hill at the 2022 Duel in the Pool. The week after, he raced at the Australian Championships and broke 7 US Records. Current photo via Jamal Hill. American swimmer Jamal Hill went big down under at the Australian Short Course Championships. Part of a group of American men who stuck around after the Duel in the Pool spectacle last week to get some extra racing in, the 27-year-old Hill broke seven American Records across four days of racing.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Blake Pieroni Reflects on Retirement, Historic Career (PODCAST)

After sustaining an injury in the fall, Pieroni had time to reflect on whether or not he really wanted to continue competing at the highest level of swimming Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with 2x Olympian Blake Pieroni who announced his retirement earlier today. Pieroni...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Australia’s Flynn Southam Completes Sweep of Boys Sprint FR Events at Jr Pan Pacs

LCM (50m) Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014) (tie) Diggory Dillingham, USA / Kaii Winkler, USA – 22.50. Australian 17-year-old Flynn Southam won the boys 50 free tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. Southam swam a 22.36, taking 0.03 seconds off his previous best time in the event. The swim had significance outside of that, however, as Southam completed his sweep of the boys sprint free events with the 50 free gold tonight.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Swimming#Sports Clubs#Advertising#Youth Sports#Photography#Swimswam#Gold Medal
swimswam.com

Chandigarh Ki Khushi Ne Swimming Me Jeeta Medal – Indian Swimming News

Indian Swimming Or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamHindi Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Local swimmer Khushi ne Chandigarh mei huye Open Swimming Competition aur Inter-Coaching Swimming Competition ke girls U-11 category mei 50m backstroke event mei...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

14-Year-Old Kayla Han Becomes #3 American 13-14 All-Time in Girls 400 IM – 4:43.60

LCM (50m) Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012) American Kayla Han, who turned 14 years old at the beginning of the summer, earned silver in the girls 40o IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu. She swam a 4:43.60, taking 1.03 seconds off her previous personal best in the event, which was set at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, when Han was still 13.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Ashlyn Widmer Verbals to Kenyon College

Widmer has the potential to earn points for Kenyon at conference championships upon her arrival in 2023, especially in the back events. Current photo via Ashlyn Widmer. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GAMBIER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Erin Gemmell Does it Again, Blasts 4:05.07 400 FR to Take Down Jr Pan Pacs Record

LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012) American 17-year-old Erin Gemmell just keeps on rolling at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. After breaking the Championship Record in the girls 200 free and 100 free over the past 2 days, Gemmell sped to victory tonight in the girls 400 free, tearing to a lifetime best of 4:05.07. The swim also marks yet another Junior Pan Pacs Record for Gemmell, shredding the previous record, which was held by American Leah Smith at 4:07.10 from the 2012 Championships. All medalists tonight, Gemmell, Australia’s Jamie Perkins, and American Jillian Cox, were under the previous CR.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Australia’s Joshua Staples Throws Down 3:48.36 Jr Pan Pacs Record in the 400 FR

LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010) Australia’s Joshua Staples put together a great race tonight in the final of the boys 400 free at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. After fellow Australian Flynn Southam cracked the boys 100 free and 200 free Junior Pan Pacs Records earlier in the meet, Staples took up the job tonight, obliterating the Championship Record in the 400 free. The previous record stood at 3:50.51 and had stood since 2010.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Flynn Southam Shatters Jr Pan Pacs Record with 48.23 100 FR, Nears AUS Age Record

LCM (50m) Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016) After cruising to a 49.12 in prelims of the boys 100 free this morning at the 2022 Jr Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Australia’s Flynn Southam dominated the final tonight, exploding with a new lifetime best of 48.23. The swim was huge for the 17-year-old, who won the boys 200 free last night. Like the 200 free, Southam blew away the Jr Pan Pacs Record with his swim tonight as well. The previous record stood at 48.91 and was held by fellow Aussie Jack Cartwright from the 2016.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Watch All the Races from Day 1 Finals at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

LCM (50m) Day 1 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships produced six meet records and a USA National Age Group record. Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in the 200 free. Daniel Diehl erased the meet record in the 100 back and lowered his own NAG mark. Airi Mitsui of Japan and USA’s Aaron Shackell each took care of the meet marks in the 200 fly. Finally, Team USA’s Diehl, Zhier Fan, Alex Shackell, and Anna Moesch lowered the Junior Pan Pacs meet record in the mixed 400 medley relay. You can watch all those races, and more, below.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Lani Pallister Punches 800 Free Aussie National Record

SCM (25m) While competing on the final night of competition at these 2022 Australian Short Course Championships, Lani Pallister produced a new national record in the women’s 800m freestyle. The 20-year-old Griffith University ace logged a time of 8:07.37. That result beat the field by 26 seconds en route...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

State Runner-Up Julie Addison Verbals to William and Mary

Addison will be able to train with William & Mary's top current backstrokers when she joins in 2023. She can also add depth to the IM events. Current photo via Julie Addison. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy