WLOX
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - While many are dealing with headaches from days of heavy rain, it also led to one story that might make you smile. LaShunda Golder got a package from FedEx during a flash flood in her Gautier neighborhood Thursday. A few moments later she heard a knock at the door. It was Colin Caillavet, the delivery man, who accidentally locked his keys and phone inside the FedEx van.
Dozens of vendors to be hosted Saturday at Greene County Market Day
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Hundreds of visitors are expected to visit dozens of vendors set-up at the Greene County Market Day this weekend. It’s the second market day this year organized by the county’s rural events committee across from the high school at 4191 High School Road, Leakesville. The initial event earlier this summer […]
WLOX
Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon
WLOX
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. The sale started yesterday, and many gun store owners felt the surge in shoppers more than usual. One...
WLOX
Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead is only 10 years old, but it’s starting to act like a full-grown adult city. Commercial development is starting to move in the direction Mayor Nancy Depreo has envisioned. “Our priority this year is to work on the commercial development, to get commercial businesses into Diamondhead,” she said.
WLOX
Harrison County prepares for flooding
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
WLOX
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development
WLOX
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
WLOX
The Coast's top sandwich pick helps continue celebrating National Sandwich Month
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
WLOX
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mark Guillotte isn’t a public figure or celebrity. He’s just a regular, hard-working guy. “I was in the car business selling cars at Jackson Avenue Auto Sales for 25 years.”. But at age 46, he received devastating news. “Doctor told me to go...
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
WLOX
Gulfport takes on George County in Port City Bowl to open the season
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics
Luckily we have not seen as much rain, so far today. Showers still look pretty likely though. The rain should be generally less heavy than the last few days. Also, there should be more breaks in-between the showers. The ground is very saturated from the consecutive days of drenching we’ve seen for the past week and a half. Keep in mind, it will not take much rain to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding risk today. We are also under a Flood Watch. In the tropics, we are watching an area of weather moving into the Caribbean. There is a low chance for development over the next five days, but it is the five to ten days time frame we will be watching the most. The models are not in agreement, not are the model runs consistent with placement of a potential storm. Know the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking this system and we will keep you updated with the latest information. Now is a good time to remind everyone, we are in the peak of Hurricane Season, so make sure you know your plan and have your supplies checked.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Ocean Springs, Star Quarterback And Alabama Commitment Brayson Hubbard Defeat Clinton 31-13 In MHSAA Class 6A Season Opener
Clinton coach Judd Boswell knows how a talented athlete at quarterback can carry a team to victory. Boswell coached a star athlete who played quarterback – high school All-American and now Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers – and won the MHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2016.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
WLOX
Scattered showers and storms this weekend
Atlanta Daily World
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MS Pays Off Big
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
WLOX
Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the Coast’s ninth consecutive day of rain, many residents are seeing severe flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. A Flash Flood Warning is in place for Southeastern Harrison County and Southwestern Jackson County until 4:45 p.m. A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood Watch will be extended.
