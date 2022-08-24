ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

New Carvana location in Glendale now open

 3 days ago

Carvana’s newest location opened in Glendale on Wednesday.

The dealership that established itself for buying and selling used cars online launched its newest Car Vending Machine located at 8316 W. Bell Road, according to a news release. Its signature steel and glass tower just off the Loop 101 at Bell Road stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity.

The Carvana location joins a cluster of other dealerships in that area of Bell Road straddling Glendale and Peoria, including Arrowhead Cadillac, Larry H. Miller Toyota/Dodge Ram/Genesis/Hyundai, Acura of Peoria, Arrowhead Lexus, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, Arrowhead Honda, Liberty GMC, Lunde’s Volkswagen, AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead, Peoria Ford, Liberty Buick, Peoria Nissan, Peoria Subaru, CardinaleWay Mazda, Audi Peoria, Infiniti of Peoria, and Moore Chrysler Jeep.

Carvana was founded in 2012 and continues to be based in Phoenix.

“Since day one, Phoenix has always been our home, embracing our mission to change the way people buy cars by treating them better,” Carvana founder and CEO Ernie Garcia shared in the news release. “To be back in our hometown with our latest Car Vending Machine design, that will bring an even better experience to more people across the Valley of the Sun, is a really proud homecoming moment for Carvana.”

The newest Car Vending Machine is the second of its kind in Arizona, joining the Tempe location. It’s also the 33rd in the U.S., with additional sites in Utah, Virginia, Nevada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Michigan and Georgia.

Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

This past May Carvana announced it was laying off approximately 2,500 employees.

“While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business,” a spokesperson shared in an email at the time.

Hours at the Glendale location 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

