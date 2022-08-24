Read full article on original website
Heilman Throws Down 51.71 Fly Split as U.S. Breaks 4×100 Medley Jr Pan Pac Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012) Podium:. United States – 3:36.65. Australia – 3:36.96. Japan – 3:40.35. In the...
Erin Gemmell’s 53.73 Anchor Leads U.S. to Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018) In the final girls event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell teamed up to break the Championship Record in the 4×100 medley relay. They combined for a 4:02.14, dipping under the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which stood at 4:02.33 and was held by the American team of Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, and Gretchen Walsh from the 2018 Championships.
Australia’s Flynn Southam Completes Sweep of Boys Sprint FR Events at Jr Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014) (tie) Diggory Dillingham, USA / Kaii Winkler, USA – 22.50. Australian 17-year-old Flynn Southam won the boys 50 free tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. Southam swam a 22.36, taking 0.03 seconds off his previous best time in the event. The swim had significance outside of that, however, as Southam completed his sweep of the boys sprint free events with the 50 free gold tonight.
WATCH: All the Day 3 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Day 3 was the most exciting finals session we have seen so far, with multiple meet records, a USA National Age Group record, and a World Junior Record. Erin Gemmell took down her third consecutive meet mark, going 4:05.07 in the 400 free. Joshua Staples of Australia rewrote the record book in the boys’ 400 free with his 3:48.36 win. Americans Alex Shackell and Thomas Heilman earned the girls’ and boys’ 100 fly crowns. Heilman broke both the meet record and lowered his own 15-16 NAG with 51.98. Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno took home the gold medal in the girls’ 200 back and her teammate Hidekazu Takehara won the boys’ 200 back with a meet record of 1:57.00.
15-Year-Old Maximus WIlliamson Breaks U.S. 15-16 NAG in Boys 200 IM – 1:59.01
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021) Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012) American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson put together a phenomenal race in the final of the boys 200 IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, roaring to victory in 1:59.01. Williamson made waves on the first day of the meet, becoming the fastest U.S. 15-year-old in the 200 free. He’s doubled down on that tonight, roaring to not only a new Junior Pan Pacs Record in the 200 IM, but a U.S. 15-16 boys National Age Group Record as well.
Watch: U.S. Breaks Boys 4×100 Free Relay World Junior Record (Race Video)
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016) Podium:. United States (Thomas Heilman, Henry...
USA Adds 5 More Gold Medals on Day 3 at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
Australia’s Joshua Staples Throws Down 3:48.36 Jr Pan Pacs Record in the 400 FR
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010) Australia’s Joshua Staples put together a great race tonight in the final of the boys 400 free at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. After fellow Australian Flynn Southam cracked the boys 100 free and 200 free Junior Pan Pacs Records earlier in the meet, Staples took up the job tonight, obliterating the Championship Record in the 400 free. The previous record stood at 3:50.51 and had stood since 2010.
U.S. Breaks Girls 4×100 Free Relay Jr Pan Pacs Record in 3:37.99
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin...
Erin Gemmell Does it Again, Blasts 4:05.07 400 FR to Take Down Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012) American 17-year-old Erin Gemmell just keeps on rolling at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. After breaking the Championship Record in the girls 200 free and 100 free over the past 2 days, Gemmell sped to victory tonight in the girls 400 free, tearing to a lifetime best of 4:05.07. The swim also marks yet another Junior Pan Pacs Record for Gemmell, shredding the previous record, which was held by American Leah Smith at 4:07.10 from the 2012 Championships. All medalists tonight, Gemmell, Australia’s Jamie Perkins, and American Jillian Cox, were under the previous CR.
Southam and Staples Split 1:47 to Lead Australia to Boys 4×200 Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018) Podium:. Australia (Flynn Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples) – 7:13.07. United...
World Record Holder David Popovici Headlines World Juniors Entry Lists
Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Semis/Finals. While many of the world’s top swimming nations will be absent, there will still be plenty of talent, and opportunities for new countries to shine, at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships. Among the countries that are not sending swimmers to Lima, Peru...
What Does Erin Gemmell’s 1:54.86 Split Mean for the U.S. Women’s 4×200 Free Relay?
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:51.47 – Canada (Sanchez, Oleksiak, Smith, Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 7:57.93 – USA (Tuggle, Ivey, Walsh, Nordmann) (2018) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Jillian Cox, Cavan Gormsen, Erin Gemmell) – 7:54.70. Australia...
Top 5 Girls’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs
The 2022 World Junior Championships will begin next Tuesday in Lima, Peru. Despite many countries being absent (United States, Australia, China, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Russia), there are still plenty of exciting matchups and names to watch next week. CAN JAPAN GO 1-2 IN THE...
15 Year-Old Thomas Hellman Becomes Youngest US Swimmer Ever to Go Sub-52 100 Fly
LCM (50m) 15 year-old Thomas Heilman continued his NAG record onslaught, taking down the US 15-16 National Age Group record and the Junior Pan Pacific meet record with an eyepopping 51.98 in the 100 fly today in Hawaii. Heilman came into today with a lifetime best of 52.44 that’s just...
14-Year-Old Kayla Han Becomes #3 American 13-14 All-Time in Girls 400 IM – 4:43.60
LCM (50m) Jr World: 4:29.01 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 4:39.76 – Becca Mann, USA (2012) American Kayla Han, who turned 14 years old at the beginning of the summer, earned silver in the girls 40o IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu. She swam a 4:43.60, taking 1.03 seconds off her previous personal best in the event, which was set at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, when Han was still 13.
Erin Gemmell Moves to #6 In 17-18 Age Group with 54.13 Meet Record in the 100 Free
LCM (50m) Erin Gemmell just keeps rolling through the fourth session of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. The 17 year-old, who’s known a bit more for her mid/distance prowess, captured the Junior Pan Pac title tonight in record-setting fashion. Not only did her winning time of 54.13 take...
