ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Blouse#Spotify#Fashion#Elyse#Maeve#Anthropologie#Greek#Irish
shefinds

These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
People

Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter

Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry has what he ‘always wanted’ in ‘lovely’ family with Meghan Markle, says longtime friend

Prince Harry has found all he ever wanted from his family with partner Meghan Markle, a longtime friend has said.Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, 45, who recently played polo alongside the duke of Sussex at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado, said the prince had found “an amazing teammate” in his wife. Harry and Meghan share son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana, one.“[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras tells People. “I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Yo, Sly Your Girl's An Airhead': Mama Stallone 'Never Gelled' With Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone’s mother once begged him not to make Jennifer Flavin his third wife, Radar has learned.Jackie Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at 98, was never scared to keep quiet about her distaste for most of her son’s women.“I’m tired of long-legged airheads,” Sly’s mother once said of Flavin when the then 23-year-old model was first dating her son. “California is filled with them – airheads looking for a place to land.” “She’s pretty, but I like a mind,” Jackie Stallone continued. “She can be grateful that Sly made her a model. He’s made more models than the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers

Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe

Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Pulls Off a Hooded Slip Dress With a High Slit

Lori Harvey embraced an unexpected silhouette for her most recent red carpet moment. Arriving at LA's Regency Village Theatre for the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" on Tuesday, August 23, the model and Skn by LH founder posed in a floor-sweeping, terry cloth hooded dress from Greg Lauren's spring 2015 collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy