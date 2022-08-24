Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle's colleague reveals what she really thinks about the $18M podcast
Celebrating the success of the first episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes, her colleague and fellow Executive Producer Rebecca Sananés has spoken up about her experience of working with the Duchess of Sussex. Awe-struck. Archetypes is a result of Meghan’s hard work and a lot of other people involved...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rescued A Beagle And Her Name Will Make You Sing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a new dog, and her name is guaranteed to get some ABBA stuck in your head. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently welcomed a 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia into their home, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Mamma Mia was one...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death
On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Now Her Most Powerful Weapon Against the Royals
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. After a summer of relative peace, Meghan Markle formally re-opened her war with the British royal family this week—and indicated that a fresh bombardment will take place, each and every Wednesday, for the next 11 weeks.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists
When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
People
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
ETOnline.com
See Jennifer Lopez in Her Turtleneck Wedding Gown: All the Details on Her Three Bridal Looks
The first official photo of Mrs. Affleck is here! Three days after their lavish wedding ceremony on Ben Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Vogue released the first official portrait of Jennifer Lopez in her wedding dress. In the pictures released Tuesday, Vogue revealed that J Lo had a very specific...
Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter
Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
Prince Harry has what he ‘always wanted’ in ‘lovely’ family with Meghan Markle, says longtime friend
Prince Harry has found all he ever wanted from his family with partner Meghan Markle, a longtime friend has said.Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, 45, who recently played polo alongside the duke of Sussex at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado, said the prince had found “an amazing teammate” in his wife. Harry and Meghan share son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana, one.“[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras tells People. “I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They...
Tracee Ellis Ross's Bantu Knots Are the Definition of Fall-Ready Hair
Tracee Ellis Ross is already starting to provide us with fall hair inspiration, and the summer isn't even over yet. Ross's hairstylist, Nai'vasha Johnson, posted a behind-the-scenes look at Ross's glam for a Pattern Beauty photo shoot, and her Bantu knots sealed the deal on the eye-catching look. Ross kept...
Love Meghan Markle’s $3,400 Valentino Blazer? Grab a Similar 1 for Just $44
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever fall totally in love with a celebrity’s outfit — as we often do with Meghan Markle’s looks — and want to recreate it yourself? It can be tough once you see the designer names (and designer price […]
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s U.S. Visit Could Be ‘Very Problematic’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Commentator Says
Prince William and Kate Middleton's December 2022 visit to the U.S. may, according to a commentator, make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'world of opportunity' a 'small window.'
U.K.・
'Yo, Sly Your Girl's An Airhead': Mama Stallone 'Never Gelled' With Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone’s mother once begged him not to make Jennifer Flavin his third wife, Radar has learned.Jackie Stallone, who passed away in September 2020 at 98, was never scared to keep quiet about her distaste for most of her son’s women.“I’m tired of long-legged airheads,” Sly’s mother once said of Flavin when the then 23-year-old model was first dating her son. “California is filled with them – airheads looking for a place to land.” “She’s pretty, but I like a mind,” Jackie Stallone continued. “She can be grateful that Sly made her a model. He’s made more models than the...
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
Jennifer Lopez Nails Off-Duty Style in an Oversized Button-Up, Biker Shorts and Sneakers
Another day, another casual slay from Jennifer Lopez. The singer was spotted out in New York City rocking the perfect off-duty look. The “Get Right” artist, 53, was photographed leaving Bergdorf Goodman, sporting a white oversized button-up on Sunday, August 14. Lopez paired the timeless piece with gray biker shorts and chunky white sneakers — an effortless yet trendy outfit formula. She accessorized with rounded sunglasses and a crossbody handbag from Gucci. For her glam, Lopez went with soft makeup and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look Blissfully Happy Honeymooning At George Clooney’s Villa
The Bennifer honeymoon continues! Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, visited their pal George Clooney‘s Villa L’Oleandra in Lake Como, Italy on August 25, where they were pictured lovingly gazing at each other on the lavish balcony in adorable new photos which can be seen HERE. J.Lo...
Elle
Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe
Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
Lori Harvey Pulls Off a Hooded Slip Dress With a High Slit
Lori Harvey embraced an unexpected silhouette for her most recent red carpet moment. Arriving at LA's Regency Village Theatre for the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" on Tuesday, August 23, the model and Skn by LH founder posed in a floor-sweeping, terry cloth hooded dress from Greg Lauren's spring 2015 collection.
