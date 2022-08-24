Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley Benson Put a Geometric Twist on the Supermodel Nail Trend
Ashley Benson has a solution for anyone who loves the supermodel nails trend, but wants something a bit more unique. In a mirror selfie posted on Instagram on Aug. 24, the actor can be seen having a little self-care moment with her hair up and a face mask on, but her supermodel nails with a geometric twist are what really grabbed our attention.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Lori Harvey Pulls Off a Hooded Slip Dress With a High Slit
Lori Harvey embraced an unexpected silhouette for her most recent red carpet moment. Arriving at LA's Regency Village Theatre for the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" on Tuesday, August 23, the model and Skn by LH founder posed in a floor-sweeping, terry cloth hooded dress from Greg Lauren's spring 2015 collection.
Jordyn Woods's Chrome French Manicure Is an Edgy Spin on the Timeless Trend
When it comes to french-manicure designs, the limit does not exist. Jordyn Woods just proved that with her latest choice of nail art: a chrome french manicure. On Aug. 25, the model flaunted the style on Instagram; it included a sheer pink base on square-shaped nails with bronze chrome tips. "It's the real nails for me!!! Sheeesh ok I see my vitamins working," she wrote alongside a photo of her natural bare nails before revealing the edgy design.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian Will Not Hear Any Side-Part Slander
A side-part renaissance is upon us, and Kim Kardashian is on board. Although the Skims founder frequently changes her length and hair color, she rarely ever strays from her trademark middle part, which has continued to gain popularity in recent months thanks to some lighthearted teasing from Gen Z. But while TikTok may see side parts as inherently dated, Kardashian looked chic and modern with hers in the photo she shared on Instagram.
Tracee Ellis Ross's Bantu Knots Are the Definition of Fall-Ready Hair
Tracee Ellis Ross is already starting to provide us with fall hair inspiration, and the summer isn't even over yet. Ross's hairstylist, Nai'vasha Johnson, posted a behind-the-scenes look at Ross's glam for a Pattern Beauty photo shoot, and her Bantu knots sealed the deal on the eye-catching look. Ross kept...
Meghan Markle Promotes Her Podcast in a Striped Blouse
Meghan Markle is now a podcast host with her and Prince Harry's multiyear Spotify deal having come to fruition this week. With the release of "Archetypes" comes a string of style moments as the Duchess of Sussex promotes the new series. In a recent video posted on the Spotify Instagram...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Look So in Love on Their Italian Vacation
On Aug. 4, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of herself in a pair of Gucci briefs to announce her pregnancy, and ever since, the adorable family content has been flowing freely. Case in point: Teigen is currently vacationing in Italy with her husband, John Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles Stephens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manti Te'o's Bond With His Baby Girl Is Incredibly Sweet: "When I Look at You . . . I'm Home"
Manti Te'o has overcome a lot since being very publicly catfished while in college, which is the subject of the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist." Fortunately, today, Te'o has a beautiful family — he's married with a baby girl and a second child, a son, on the way.
NFL・
Olivia Rodrigo Gives the Corset Trend an Edgy Twist With a Velvet Choker
Olivia Rodrigo's edgy style streak continues with her latest appearance. Joining American singer Billy Joel on stage on Aug. 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the singer wore a fun ensemble that perfectly encapsulates her personal style. Designed by Vivienne Westwood, the outfit involved a black velvet corset top that curves to reveal glimpses of her midsection. The garment's boned bodice recalls Victorian-style corsets, although Rodrigo styled it in a contemporary way.
Demi Lovato Rocks Out With Jute$, Kristen Stewart, and More at Her 30th Birthday Bash
Demi Lovato's 30th birthday celebrations are still in full swing. One week after their actual birthday on Aug. 20, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer hosted a punk-rock birthday bash with a stacked celebrity guest list. In addition to her new boyfriend, Jute$, attendees included Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Benson, Paris Jackson, Kate Beckinsale, Alexandra Shipp, and more. "I love this so much," Lovato captioned videos and photos of the party on their Instagram Stories.
Selena Gomez Teased a Music Collaboration in a Denim Corset Top
Selena Gomez just gave the corset top renewed momentum. Teasing a collaboration with Nigerian musician Rema, she shared a glimpse of the remix video she will star in on her Instagram Story. The short preview features the duo hanging around a silver Porsche convertible while moving to the beat of their joint remix playing overhead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Recent TikTok Challenge Reveals Who Said "I Love You" First
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering another adorable glimpse into their sweet romance. On Aug. 24, Kutcher shared a video of the duo finally taking on the viral relationship challenge that circulated on the app a while back, in which couples play a game of who's most likely to. Answering questions like "Who's the funny one?" and "Who's more spoiled?," the actors, who recently organized relief efforts for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, closed and covered their eyes as they giggled at each prompt.
Reese Witherspoon Re-Creates Her Favorite "Friends" Moment With Jennifer Aniston
Jill Green was the ultimate little sister on "Friends": a little bit spoiled, but a total icon. While Reese Witherspoon only appeared in two episodes of the classic NBC sitcom, "The Morning Show" actor still has a favorite moment from her time on the show — and in a new video shared on Instagram, she convinced her onscreen sister, Jennifer Aniston, to re-create it with her.
Stacey Solomon shares highlights from Joe Swash wedding
Stacey Solomon has shared a video of “highlights” from her wedding to Joe Swash last month.The Loose Women presenter posted the footage to her Instagram on Saturday (27 August), showing how the ceremony incorporated Solomon’s Jewish religion.The video also includes snippets of Swash’s teary-eyed reaction after seeing Solomon walk down the aisle, the cutting of the wedding cake and the evening party.“These are the memories we’ve laughed about and thought about every day for the last month,” Solomon wrote in the caption.“We just got our mini video highlights back and I just couldn’t not share it with you. It’s...
Serena Williams Shares a Sweet Photo With Olympia and "Dear Friend" Meghan Markle
Serena Williams was the first guest to appear on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast, and she came to play. Following the episode's premiere on Aug. 23, Williams posted a sweet group shot on Instagram, writing, "I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!" The tennis star, seen posing next to Markle with daughter Olympia on her hip, also teased some of the episode's contents, saying, "It's out now and worth the listen, especially if you're ambitious ❤️."
Test Your Pain Tolerance With Chris Hemsworth's 50-Rep Dumbbell Challenge
Chris Hemsworth and his legendary muscles are back with another workout challenge, and this might actually be the one that makes us collapse. The Thor: Love and Thunder star and founder of the Centr fitness app shared the 50-rep, full-body strength workout on Instagram today, and it's not for the faint of heart. Requiring only two dumbbells (and a strong pain tolerance), the routine hits upper body, lower body, and core in just five compound exercises.
Guo Pei, Creator of Rihanna's Gold Met Gala Gown, on Finding Inspiration
"Clothing happens to be architecture of the body," Guo Pei's quote reads on a wall of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, where 80 of her dresses are on display until November. The "Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy" exhibition unfolds like poetry; just a quick walkthrough will grip viewers with her level of artistry. To describe Pei simply as a fashion designer falls short of capturing the grandeur and technical prowess of her work. Borrowing freely from a multiplicity of sources — be it China's imperial past or the natural world or European architecture — Pei creates exquisitely crafted garments that intersect with fashion, performance art, and sculpture. And some of her pieces — like the Da Jin dress on view at the exhibit — take tens of thousands of hours to execute.
Storm Reid's Floating Eyeliner Proves Her Love For the Little Details
Storm Reid is proving once again why we should follow her lead for all things beauty. For an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Reid not only wore a gorgeous designer cornrow sew-in hairstyle, but she also had designer french tips and a Y2K '90s supermodel lip. The cherry on top of the glam? Her floating eyeliner by celebrity makeup artist Pauly Blanch.
Barbie Ferreira Confirms She's Not Returning as Kat For "Euphoria" Season 3
Barbie Ferreira's "Euphoria" run has come to a close. On Aug. 24, six months after the season two finale, Ferreira announced on Instagram that she will not be returning for the HBO show's third season, writing a heartfelt farewell to her character, Kat Hernandez. "i put all my care and...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0