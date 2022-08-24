"Clothing happens to be architecture of the body," Guo Pei's quote reads on a wall of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, where 80 of her dresses are on display until November. The "Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy" exhibition unfolds like poetry; just a quick walkthrough will grip viewers with her level of artistry. To describe Pei simply as a fashion designer falls short of capturing the grandeur and technical prowess of her work. Borrowing freely from a multiplicity of sources — be it China's imperial past or the natural world or European architecture — Pei creates exquisitely crafted garments that intersect with fashion, performance art, and sculpture. And some of her pieces — like the Da Jin dress on view at the exhibit — take tens of thousands of hours to execute.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO