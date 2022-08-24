Cubs Release Their Schedule for the 2023 MLB Season Which Includes a Trip to London

The 2023 MLB season schedule has been released for the Chicago Cubs and it includes a trip to London!

The Chicago Cubs have just released their schedule for the 2023 MLB season. Something important to note is that every MLB team will face each other at least once through the season.

This is in an effort to create a "more balanced" schedule for every team. As a result, the number of divisional games will decrease from 76 to 52 in order to accommodate the "balance."

The Cubs will begin their season by hosting their division rivals the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day, March 30.

Chicago will be one of the teams making the trip to London to participate in a series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs will help in growing the game of baseball overseas, something that the MLB has been pushing for years. That series will take place June 24-25 and will not count as home games for Chicago.

Also of importance, Chicago will host four holiday games next season to include Easter, Memorial Day, Father's Day, and Labor Day.

As the Cubs aim to be more competitive in 2023, this schedule release should get fans excited for the future as well as plan for which series they would like to attend at Wrigley Field and perhaps even abroad.

