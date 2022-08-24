ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Storage fire forces Staples Street Center to close

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Nueces County officials stated in a release that the Veterans Services and Social Services offices located at 602 N. Staples in the CCRTA Staples Street Center are closed until further notice.

All CCRTA employees and tenants were evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a small fire within a storage room on the second floor.

According to the release, a CCRTA employee pulled the fire alarm and the sprinkler system and alarms were activated inside the building.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and CCRTA's Safety and Security Department worked to evaluate any potential damage caused by the fire inside the building.

Everyone inside the building was able to grab their essential items, and there were no injuries to report.

An "all clear" has not been given for people to return to the Staples Street Center, the release states.

