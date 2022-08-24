ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

honolulumagazine.com

Honolulu Hotpot Hale is a Souper Sleeper Hit on Ke‘eaumoku

Hot pot broths come in myriad flavors, from medicinal and earthy to numbing and enriching. Their preparations are about as diverse as what you can dunk into them, but one aspect ties them all together: We are absolutely obsessed. Perhaps it’s seeing a spread as abundant as a Thanksgiving feast or the act of cooking as you go—whatever the reason, hot pot is always a yes for me.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu Zoo tour after dark reveals secrets about slumber in the animal kingdom

For Sleep Week, The Conversation has looked at how sleep affects the body, the brain, education, and the workplace. Now, we’re stepping away from human systems and society to take a closer look at slumber in the animal kingdom. The Conversation took a trip to the Honolulu Zoo for an after-dark tour with Charles Lee, interim director of education.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī

Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Holualoa Theatre fire damages local restaurant ‘Mi Taqueria Potosina’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local restaurant next door to the historic Holualoa Theater also suffered damage from the massive fire on Sunday. The blaze destroyed the theater and caused around $50,000 in damage to Mi Taqueria Potosina. The owner, Maria Zavala, was in the restaurant when the fire traveled to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Alejandro's in Pearl City

I've been wanting to try Alejandro's Mexican Food for a while now, but hardly ever make it in to town, so I was very excited to hear they would open up in Pearl City!. I ordered the Wet Chicken Burrito Combo Plate. The burrito was a nice size, stuffed with chicken (which I thought was a bit under-seasoned), but I loved the enchilada sauce that smothered the burrito.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

My Visit to Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort

My friends and I had an incredible time at Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort. Sensei is a new luxury wellness resort for ages 16 and over and was the former Lodge at Koele. When it first opened (pre-pandemic) it only offered all-inclusive packages with accommodations, but since their reopening, the resort also offers a room only rate. The resort requires a 2 night minimum stay, but is currently running a promotion where round trip flights between Honolulu and Lanai are included with your stay.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

5 Hawai‘i Packaged Cookies You’ll Want to Try

We can’t resist a light crisp cookie, which The Cookie Lady Hawai‘i had baked in Waipahu since 2009. This year, loyal customer Maiko Ushijima bought the business, vowing to maintain the legacy in a new Honolulu shop. Favorites lemon, cornflake and furikake are now joined by matcha and liliko‘i. $10.35 for 5-ounce package.
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Legendary rock band, Journey, returns to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of America's most widely-loved and iconic rock bands is coming back to Hawai'i for the first time in five years. Journey will take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea.
AIEA, HI

