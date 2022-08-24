ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AFP

Dutch truck crash toll climbs to six dead: police

Dutch police on Sunday raised the death toll to six with seven other people hurt after a horse-and-trailer truck ran off a dike road, ploughing into revellers. Quoting witnesses, the Rijnmond regional broadcaster said the truck stopped for a moment at a T-junction on the dike, before taking off and ploughing into the revellers.
ACCIDENTS

