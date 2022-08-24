Read full article on original website
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Miami
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
mdcthereporter.com
MDC Trustee Wins Seat On Miami-Dade County School Board
Roberto Alonso, who has served on the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees for the past two years, was elected as the new Miami-Dade County School Board representative for District 4 on Aug. 23. Alonso, who ran on a platform centered on conservative values, will help decide the county’s school...
Broward Starts Metal Wand Detection In Middle & High Schools
The screenings will be done by trained security personnel at random, using a computerized tool to eliminate any bias.
WSVN-TV
2 South Florida teachers share concerns about staff shortage, low pay amid struggles to make ends meet
(WSVN) - School districts in South Florida and across the country started the school year short of teachers, but current teachers warn the crisis may only get worse. 7’s Kevin Ozebek explains why in tonight’s 7 Investigates. It’s 5:30 p.m., and Jamie Delerme just got home. Jamie...
At Fort Lauderdale Dermatology, skin care takes a conscious effort
Dermatologist Dr. Eric Wilkerson says people, young and old – unlike 30 years ago – now know that the sun damages the skin. They are also aware of preventative measures. So he sets about helping patients choose their best path for their skin condition. “So one thing that’s...
30 after Hurricane Andrew, Neighbors 4 Neighbors still making a difference
MIAMI - When local officials called for help from the "cavalry" in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, they were looking for federal help.But what came first was an outpouring of support from within South Florida, our own neighbors banding together to get through the crisis.And from that, Neighbors 4 Neighbors was born, changing countless lives in the three decades since. The mission of Neighbors 4 Neighbors is to connect those in need with those who can help."I lived through Hurricane Andrew. I lived in Kendall. And I remember as soon as we got a generator and getting the TV running...
thewestsidegazette.com
Miami Businesswoman On The Rise In A Recession
Have you ever wondered how to take a small business to new heights? As a business consultant, Chantel Price speaks words that motivate and elevate businesses across the globe. Based in Philadelphia and Miami, she has the drive and knowledge to not only navigate herself to her destinations but others as well.
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
communitynewspapers.com
Carrot Express Continues Expansion Opening in West Kendall
Continuing their expansion, the popular wellness concept opened their first location in the West Kendall neighborhood. This marks the 17th location for the ingredient driven destination and first outpost in the Kendall neighborhood. Most recently, the nourishing fast-casual empire also opened a new location in Aventura in a spacious setting with a fresh and polished look. This Fall, Carrot Express will open their second outpost in NYC at Bryant Park and debut in Coconut Grove, Pembroke Pines, Plantation and South Miami.
Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice
FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
Click10.com
Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
ems1.com
Student with ‘traumatic injuries’ airlifted from high school, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says
A helicopter landed on the school’s football field to transport a student after a possible fall. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
coconutcreek.net
Food Distribution to Creek Residents 9/17
In partnership with The Pantry of Broward, Coconut Creek will host a Food Distribution Event on September 17th, from 9:00 AM - Noon at the Butterfly Parking Lot (5550 NW 40th Street. Residents only. Proof of residency required.
Click10.com
Property and business owners in Miami-Dade benefiting from new permit assistance program
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new program is already helping property owners in Miami-Dade County avoid construction project pitfalls. The Homeowner and Small Business Permitting Assistance program is completely free for county residents. Miami-Dade officials said the program was launched to help get property owners and their projects to the finish line, problem-free.
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced
Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
HUD Sending Funds to Public Housing Authorities Across Florida
This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it will send more than $1.1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across Florida. The funds are part of $25 million going to more than 180 PHAs across the nation that are. “experiencing or at risk of experiencing...
