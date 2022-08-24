ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN releases 2022 preseason All-American team

By Chandler Vessels
 3 days ago
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 2022 college football season set to kick off in a matter of days, ESPN released its preseason All-American team. The group is packed full of well-known names ready to live up to their high expectations.

Alabama leads all schools with four players on the team, while Clemson and Ohio State tie for second with three each. All three of the Tigers players are on defense, while the Buckeyes are all on offense. USC and Georgia are the only other programs with multiple players on the team.

The SEC has the most players of any conference with nine, while the Big Ten claimed six. You can view the full 2022 preseason All-American team below:

Offense

Defense

Special teams

ESPN’s 2022 preseason All-American team features four players who made the 2021 team in Bryce Young, Brock Bowers, Jordan Addison and Will Anderson. Young won the Heisman Trophy this past season after throwing for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Anderson, his teammate, led the NCAA in sacks with 17.5.

Bowers had a standout freshman season at Georgia, leading the Bulldogs in receiving with 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Addison transfers to USC from Pittsburgh after winning the Biletnikoff in 2021.

All four players, plus the rest of the All-American team, will hope to get off to a good start when they kick off their seasons in the next week.

