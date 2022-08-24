Read full article on original website
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390
Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
3 people charged with possession of 178 grams of fentanyl following traffic stop
AVON, N.Y. – Three people are charged with felony drug possession after a traffic stop last Thursday. Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies made the stop on I-390 in the town of Avon. The driver, 49-year-old Charlene Williams of Bolivar, New York, and both passengers, 52-year-old Dwayne Motley, and 26-year-old...
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fatal shooting near Liberty Park & Ride
Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter. A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection...
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Attorney General: Wayne County man’s death caused by ‘self-inflicted gunshot’
In 2021, James died from a gunshot wound while members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rochester
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
Steuben County narcotics investigation leads to meth, fentanyl arrest
A man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a narcotics investigation in the town of Bath earlier this week, according to New York State Police.
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
