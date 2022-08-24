Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
IVGID, community members create trash pick-up program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The local general improvement district through a new program is working with local residents to create opportunities to pick up trash and help keep the North Shore clean. The program, “Be a Hero and Clean up Tahoe,” was created by District Communications Coordinator Kari Ferguson...
Sierra Sun
History: Diamonds in the rough
Sometimes you just get lucky. The Truckee-Donner Historical Society is very fortunate to have been the recipient of an absolute treasure trove of 63 new books, many now out of print, over 300 maps, documents, reports, photographs, and aerial imagery from Thomas Macaulay, the “Reno Iceman.”. Although he passed...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Brewfest returns with change of venue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The fifth annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning in August but with a change of venue. The Brewfest is moving to Ski Run Boulevard. The event was held at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge in previous years. This year it was planned to be held at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Outdoor Fields; however, due to permitting challenges, it was moved to Ski Run Boulevard, states a news release from the production company On Course Events.
Sierra Sun
Excellence in Education honors Truckee, Tahoe teachers, staff
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Excellence in Education Foundation announced recipients of the 2022 – 2023 Linda Brown Fellows and Star Awards at the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Back to School Convocation event on Wednesday, Aug. 24. All school district employees attend the event, which features the awards presentation to kick off the new school year.
FOX Reno
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe businesses experiencing slow summer season
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Basin is an epicenter for the avid outdoor adventurer and many visitors frequent the area to enjoy the adventurous amenities that come with a lake lifestyle. Business owners and locals typically prepare for large influxes of visitors during the summer season, however this summer Tahoe communities have been, surprisingly, slower than the last two years.
kunr.org
Nevada animal shelters on the verge of overcrowding
In Northern Nevada, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is seeing less interest from the community in adopting or fostering animals. Erin Ellis is their community engagement director. She said the Humane Society normally receives pets from other shelters that are overcapacity. But this year, they worry they might get to that point, as well.
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
KCRA.com
North Lake Tahoe drone show happening this Labor Day after Fourth of July show was canceled
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A custom drone show is coming to Noth Lake Tahoe for the Labor Day weekend after it was previously canceled due to the wind. “After having to postpone the drone light shows originally planned over the July 4 holiday in Kings Beach and Tahoe City due to the weather, we’re looking forward to hosting them for our community and visitors over Labor Day weekend,” said Tony Karwowski, president and CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.
Record-Courier
East side essential to airport prosperity
The value of potential growth on the east side of the Minden-Tahoe Airport has been apparent for over a decade. The 300 acres beckons to FBOs, soaring facilities, sports aviation activities, and youth programs, among many other opportunities. The measure of such growth manifests itself in a safer facility and unprecedented opportunities contributing to the economic vitality of our community.
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas Tahoe residents seek short-term rental ban
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -Scattered among the homes in neighborhoods above the downtown business core at Stateline on Lake Tahoe south shore are literally dozens of licensed short term vacation home rentals or VHR’s occupied by a constantly changing crowd of visitors. Some are here to enjoy the lake and...
resourceworld.com
Nevada Copper unveils financing, mine restart plan
Nevada Copper Corp. [NCU-TSX] said it has agreed to non-binding terms with its key financing partners to provide US$93 million worth of liquidity to the company to support the restart and ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine, which is located in Yerington, Nevada. Pumpkin Hollow is a high-grade skarn/iron...
Greg 'Lightning' Williams named president of Reno Rodeo Association
A new rodeo year has started with the 2023 rodeo officers taking the reins, including President Greg "Lightning" Williams, first vice president Carrie Ann Sattler and second vice president Jim Neil. Williams has been involved with the rodeo for more than four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. ...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Milestones trace Highway 50's history over Sierra
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've been to Disneyland, you've likely heard of the "Hidden Mickeys." Throughout Disneyland and other Disney parks, the familiar three rings of Mickey Mouse are hidden in such as way as to make for an entertaining scavenger hunt. Did you know that Highway...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Brewfest to feature more than 20 breweries, live music
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning this weekend to South Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled day of good beer and family fun. From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, over 20 breweries will line the street along with food trucks and local vendors to celebrate all that is special about mountain culture.
Golf.com
Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes
The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
FOX Reno
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
KCRA.com
Truckee woman biking across America for brain injury awareness makes it to Boston
BOSTON — A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended this week in Boston for one Truckee woman. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey. Cyclists left Oregon for the 4,300-mile journey...
