Auburn Live Show: Inside the 20

Auburn Live has added a new recruiting podcast to its lineup.

The new show, “Inside the 20”, features Auburn Live recruiting reporters Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr, who will have 20 minutes to fill with as much Auburn football recruiting content as possible.

The show will air Mondays and Wednesdays with new topics each episode.

Today’s episode includes the latest on the Tigers’ offensive line recruiting, as well as a possible wide receiver commitment, a blue-chip running back’s potential visit and more.

LISTEN via Spotify or Apple.

OR

WATCH