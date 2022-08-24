ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?

We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Drought has improved over Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say

The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
