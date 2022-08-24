Mark Whipple details adjustment period in Dublin, travel experience

(Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers touched down in Dublin, Ireland this week for their week 0 matchup against Northwestern. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was in Ireland four years ago for a golf trip, and was asked if he would squeeze in a round of golf for this trip.

“No golf, good place, really good place. Good to be back, but good to be back playing football,” Whipple said.

Whipple has over 40 years of coaching experience under his belt at the collegiate and NFL level and has been on multiple trips similar to this one. Whipple discussed the challenges of going on trips like this and acclimating the first few days.

“I think I talked earlier to the coach or offensive staff, just be positive. I mean they’re young kids, we travel a lot more than they have and I’ve taken a bunch of teams different ways. I asked the quarterbacks today I said how’d you guys feel yesterday, oh man we’ve never been so tired,” Whipple said.

The Huskers where still adjusting a little bit during the teams first practice across the pond, but picked it up and finished well according to Whipple.

“We just got a little bit of a sweat today started a little slow then we had a really good practice so that’s just part of it. I’ve been in the NFL some people when you travel east to west and you’re going six different hours, but we’re staying in a really nice hotel and they’ve been good so we had a good practice today,” Whipple said.

As the Cornhuskers continue to get acclimated in Ireland, their hoping to start the season right and turn things around from their 3-9 finish from last year. Nebraska lost nine games last season by single digits, and are hoping to have the luck of the Irish on their side this weekend and beyond this time around.

Whipple was also asked if he was going to drink any Guinness during his time in Ireland, but it sounds like he’ll be saving that for his next golf trip.

“I’ve been too tired, I drank enough of it four years ago to hold for this trip, have one for me okay?” Whipple said.

You can catch Nebraska squaring off against Northwestern in Aviva Stadium on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FOX.