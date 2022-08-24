Read full article on original website
KRAKEN ADD 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF
The Seattle Kraken are bringing in a freshly retired face, who spent parts of fifteen seasons in the NHL, to their hockey operations department. On Thursday, the Kraken announced that Frans Nielsen is joining the hockey operations staff as a player development consultant. Nielsen, 38, announced his retirement from professional...
NHL star Phil Kessel psyched about joining 'good team that wants to win'
NHL veteran Phil Kessel will enter his 17th season in the league with the Vegas Golden Knights, and he’s excited about the potential of winning his third Stanley Cup title. Kessel spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The team only made the postseason in the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season. Other than that, the team floundered. His 52 points last season were the most he produced since his final year with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19, when he had 82.
DETROIT RED WINGS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER
It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Trey Lance's preseason is over after 3 series vs. Houston
Trey Lance’s preseason finale got better as it went along, but it was mostly lackluster. He finished the evening 7-of-11 for 49 yards in three scoreless drives. He finished 6-of-7 though after beginning 1-of-4. The raw numbers aren’t bad, especially when considering the play of the offensive line. Neither...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo
Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Islanders Farm System is Better Than Grades Indicate
The New York Islanders prospect pool is widely considered one of the worst in the league. The Hockey Writers‘ 2021-22 midseason rankings had them at 31st, behind only the Pittsburgh Penguins. Corey Pronman of The Athletic recently published his preseason rankings with the Islanders ranked 27th (from ‘NHL Pipeline Rankings: Breakdown of all 32 teams from Corey Pronman’, The Athletic, 8/22/22). This is very concerning for a roster that is veteran-heavy and needs young players.
Mike Babcock resigns from head coaching role at University of Saskatchewan
Former NHL coach Mike Babcock has stepped down from his position as the head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team, according to the Huskies. Babcock spent just one season in the role, coaching the Huskies to a 14-9 record before losing to the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West quarterfinals. He will be replaced by Brandin Cote, one of his assistant coaches.
Expert ranks New York Rangers prospect pipeline 9 in the NHL
The New York Rangers have started their transition from a rebuilding team to a contender thanks to their impressive run last season. A year that saw them battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division up until the last few weeks. Gerard Gallant’s troops finished in second place with a...
COLORADO AVALANCHE: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
FORMER NHLER DROPS OPPONENT IN ONE PUNCH IN KHL FIGHT
Vladislav Kamenev was a second-round selection of the Nashville Predators who now plays for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The 6-foot power forward started his career in North America on a very positive note, scoring 37 points in 57 AHL games (53 point pace per 82) for the Milwaukee Admirals in his first season. In his second season, he continued to rack up points in the A, tallying 51 points in 70 games (60 point pace per 82) and adding 59 PIMs to boot.
2022 Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide: Rankings by position, sleepers, busts, draft strategies, and more
We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your Fantasy football draft, with rankings, daily newsletters, injury reports, multiple mock drafts a week and so much more that you can find on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and the Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter, but we can't be with you in your draft room. Sorry, we're busy!
Throwback: Flames Introduce Cammalleri, Bertuzzi, Bourque, Glencross and Roy
On this day, 14 years ago, the Calgary Flames introduced five new members of the team to the media: Mike Cammalleri, Todd Bertuzzi, Curtis Glencross, Rene Bourque, and enforcer Andre Roy. In the summer of 2008, General Manager, Darryl Sutter made some major off-season moves to change the culture and identity of the Calgary Flames.
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
