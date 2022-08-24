Naxos is the largest island in the Cyclades and a unique travel destination that you will definitely love. It is the island of the Aegean that combines everything. It combines the mountain with the sea, ancient temples with traditional settlements, towers with castles, and traditional music and dance with intense nightlife. In Naxos, you will enjoy wonderful beaches with crystal clear waters. You will taste the famous Naxian cheeses such as graviera, kefalotyri, and xinotyro. Also, do not forget to try its traditional dishes such as rabbit with lemon, a rooster with wine, homemade sausages, and goat in the oven. So get ready to travel to the famous Cycladic island with its award-winning beaches.

TRAVEL ・ 24 DAYS AGO