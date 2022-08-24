ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
‘Starting to Fail’: Britain Says Russia Is Stalling Out in Ukraine

The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side. British defense secretary Ben Wallace claimed Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in its sixth month, had “faltered” and was “starting to fail.” The claim came amid several high-profile setbacks for the invading forces and Western nations’ increasing delivery of high-tech weaponry to the Ukrainian side.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Russian paratrooper who wrote a detailed account of the war in Ukraine described clueless commanders, ransacking for food, and entire troops killed by friendly fire

A Russian paratrooper whose memoir is the most detailed day-by-day account yet of the war in Ukraine described chaos that included scared commanders, desperate searches for food, and disdain for President Vladimir Putin. Pavel Filatyev documented his experience fighting in Ukraine in a 141-page memoir on the Russian social-media platform...
Trump news – live: Judge to appoint ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago documents

A federal judge in Florida has said she is inclined to grant the former president his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home.The order is being seen as a victory for Donald Trump, though the judge said it “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.The US Department of Justice suspected that the government search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida could uncover “evidence of obstruction” on the premises, according to a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit unveiled on Friday.The president responded to the release of...
