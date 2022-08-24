Read full article on original website
A Mississippi high school coach was bloodied as a result of a brawl in the stands of a game he was there to scout. Josh Beasley, the sports editor of the Laurel Leader-Call, identified the man as Heidelberg football coach Jim Nowell, who served as strength and conditioning coach at Mississippi State and under Nick Saban at LSU.
