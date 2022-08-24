Read full article on original website
Related
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker, Genard Avery, yesterday to help with the teams' depth at the position.
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off after suffering gruesome ankle injury
Sam Darnold's season may be in jeopardy less than a week after losing the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback battle to Baker Mayfield. During the Panthers' preseason matchup on Friday night against the Buffalo Bills, Darnold appeared to suffer a severe left ankle injury. Bills rookie defensive tackle C.J. Brewer hit...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa
Jalen Hurts might be the most polarizing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Fans have varying thoughts about the quarterback. Some believe that he’s the destined savior of the franchise who will lead them back to the Super Bowl. Others think he’s an abomination that should be replaced ASAP. However, this offseason, Hurts is looking […] The post Eagles coach Nick Sirianni drops bombshell Jalen Hurts revelation after outdueling Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Browns Analyst Makes An Important Jacoby Brissett Point
The Cleveland Browns cannot make excuses about failing to collect some victories. After all, they have a steady defensive unit with John Johnson III, Greg Newsome, Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett. They also have a potent running game on offense with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D’Ernest Johnson....
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?
The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Yardbarker
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Need To Trade A Running Back, Acquire Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have four running backs who are capable of taking carries this upcoming season. It is not only arguably the deepest running back group in the NFL, but also the deepest position groups on any roster. The Browns can afford to offload one of these backs for some help in the passing attack, and that is exactly what they should do.
CBS Sports
2022 Fantasy Football Today Draft Guide: Rankings by position, sleepers, busts, draft strategies, and more
We've been here all through the offseason to help you get ready for your Fantasy football draft, with rankings, daily newsletters, injury reports, multiple mock drafts a week and so much more that you can find on CBSSports.com/Fantasy and the Fantasy Football Today podcast and newsletter, but we can't be with you in your draft room. Sorry, we're busy!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update
It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Yardbarker
Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth invites, then shuts down, speculation about joining the Dallas Cowboys
Retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth says he hasn't received calls from the Dallas Cowboys, after all. On Thursday night, Whitworth was asked during a preseason game broadcast on Amazon Prime whether his phone has been ringing with the regular season fast approaching. He answered the question by implying that the Cowboys were interested in signing him after losing star left tackle Tyron Smith to a leg injury that will require surgery.
Yardbarker
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers
It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
Jets coach responds to Denzel Mims’ surprising trade request
Wide receiver Denzel Mims has made it pretty clear that he wants to be traded away from the New York Jets, calling a trade the “only option” for him at this point. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to be ruling out Mims’ future with the team just yet.
Yardbarker
2022 New York Jets final-53 man roster prediction 3.0
With two preseason games in the books, there are just a few days of training camp left. It signals that the 2022 New York Jets are close to having their roster down to 53 players. Five days from today, general manager Joe Douglas will have to trim the roster greatly....
Jerry Jones Makes Insane “Glory Hole” Comment On ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Jerry Jones has been on a hot one here lately. I’m not sure if it’s because the Dallas Cowboys’ owner is really starting to get up there in age (he’s 79) and is at the point where he simply doesn’t give a damn anymore, or what, but SHEESH.
Julian Edelman Believes Lions WR Is Most Underrated in NFL
Amon-Ra St. Brown has caught the attention of former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman.
Comments / 0