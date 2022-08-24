Firefighters report RV fire at Safeway on Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a vehicle fire late morning.
CSFD is on scene at a Safeway located on 3275 W. Colorado Ave.
Firefighters say that a recreational vehicle (RV) in the parking lot caught fire.
This article will be updated with more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0