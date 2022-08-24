ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Firefighters report RV fire at Safeway on Colorado Ave.

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a vehicle fire late morning.

CSFD is on scene at a Safeway located on 3275 W. Colorado Ave.

Firefighters say that a recreational vehicle (RV) in the parking lot caught fire.

This article will be updated with more information.

