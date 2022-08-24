ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Saturday marks Hurricane Laura’s 2 year anniversary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, will mark the 2 year anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall in Southwest Louisiana. The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana. It made landfall in Cameron Parish around 1 a.m. in 2020, going on to cause an estimated $19 billion in damage and 47 direct fatalities, 28 of which were in Louisiana.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, to best understand how far we’ve come, we must be reminded of where we were. Two years ago, a hurricane intensified in the gulf, threatening our corner of the state. People poured out of Southwest Louisiana, an eerie silence took over, and the wind picked up speed.
KPLC TV

VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake. Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG. Friday’s storms left 3,100 customers without power...
brproud.com

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana

Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SULPHUR JAMBOREEE

Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily Rain Chances Continue Into Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily scattered showers and storms look to continue into next week. Although the frontal boundary is gone, a dip in the jet stream will still be in the area leading to chances for daily scattered shower and storm activity. Sunday will feature a similar pattern to Saturday, with some morning showers mainly south of I-10. More activity will develop in the early afternoon, with daytime heating kicking in. That will lead to scattered showers and storms making their way northward as the day goes on. It will not be a complete washout though if you have outdoor plans, keep any plans flexible. The early-to-mid part of next week looks largely the same, with daily chances for storms along the Sea-breeze and outflow boundaries. With this rain activity around, high temperatures should continue to top out in the upper 80′s. Additionally, any slower-moving storms could give some areas up to a couple inches of rain at a time, meaning we will watch out for localized flooding with the ground saturated from earlier rains this week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

‘Its rodeo time!’ - Jeff Davis rodeo Sept. 2 & 3

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo. The rodeo will be on Sept. 2 and 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and and rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult’s entry fees are $10, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and entry for children 5 and under is free.
KPLC TV

Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Too much rain bad for crops, area farmers say

Rain falls on Sulphur High football field on night of jamboree.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022. Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer. Johnathan Ryan Janise,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Through Early Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A more typical weather pattern looks to arrive for the weekend. A frontal boundary across our area will continue to weaken, which will impact our rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. With that boundary weaker, rain chances Saturday will mainly consist of scattered showers and storms from the sea breeze and what is left of the frontal boundary. Scattered showers are possible in the early morning along the coast and far eastern portions of the area, before daytime heating kicks in and that activity moves northward into the rest of the area later in the afternoon. These showers and storms do not look to be around all day, and outdoor plans such as a barbeque or boat ride still look to be OK, just keep any plans flexible. High temperatures look to remain a few degrees below normal, in then upper 80′s to low 90′s for areas further north.
KPLC TV

United Against Human Trafficking Coalition expands into SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new effort to crack down on human trafficking and support its victims across Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Multiple agencies in Calcasieu Parish are joining forces with the “United Against Human Trafficking Coalition.”. Ken Henry with the Coalition explained the importance of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,310 new cases. · 541 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday has Heavy Rain Potential...Again.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A FLOOD WATCH until 7 pm this evening. Nearly all of the viewing area is under a marginal threat (level 1) for excessive rainfall. There is plenty of Gulf moisture available. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.

