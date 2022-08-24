Read full article on original website
Saturday marks Hurricane Laura’s 2 year anniversary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, will mark the 2 year anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall in Southwest Louisiana. The disastrous storm became a defining moment in the area’s history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana. It made landfall in Cameron Parish around 1 a.m. in 2020, going on to cause an estimated $19 billion in damage and 47 direct fatalities, 28 of which were in Louisiana.
2 years later: Remembering Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes, to best understand how far we’ve come, we must be reminded of where we were. Two years ago, a hurricane intensified in the gulf, threatening our corner of the state. People poured out of Southwest Louisiana, an eerie silence took over, and the wind picked up speed.
VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Moss Lake area
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake. Photos and video have been sent in from the Carlyss area, around the Calcasieu Locks, and from around Driftwood LNG. Friday’s storms left 3,100 customers without power...
Excessive Rainfall Outlook and Hazardous Weather Outlook for Louisiana August 27
Excessive Rainfall and Hazardous Weather Outlook for Louisiana August 27. Louisiana – Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day through early next week. Locally higher winds and seas along with occasional to frequent cloud-to-water lightning and heavy rainfall can be expected with the storms. Late on August 26,...
brproud.com
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wwno.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
SULPHUR JAMBOREEE
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily Rain Chances Continue Into Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our daily scattered showers and storms look to continue into next week. Although the frontal boundary is gone, a dip in the jet stream will still be in the area leading to chances for daily scattered shower and storm activity. Sunday will feature a similar pattern to Saturday, with some morning showers mainly south of I-10. More activity will develop in the early afternoon, with daytime heating kicking in. That will lead to scattered showers and storms making their way northward as the day goes on. It will not be a complete washout though if you have outdoor plans, keep any plans flexible. The early-to-mid part of next week looks largely the same, with daily chances for storms along the Sea-breeze and outflow boundaries. With this rain activity around, high temperatures should continue to top out in the upper 80′s. Additionally, any slower-moving storms could give some areas up to a couple inches of rain at a time, meaning we will watch out for localized flooding with the ground saturated from earlier rains this week.
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
postsouth.com
Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana
The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
‘Its rodeo time!’ - Jeff Davis rodeo Sept. 2 & 3
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cajun Rodeo Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Jeff Davis CRA Rodeo. The rodeo will be on Sept. 2 and 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. and and rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. Adult’s entry fees are $10, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and entry for children 5 and under is free.
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
Too much rain bad for crops, area farmers say
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022. Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer. Johnathan Ryan Janise,...
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. They went missing in the water near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, where an active search is...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered Storms Through Early Next Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A more typical weather pattern looks to arrive for the weekend. A frontal boundary across our area will continue to weaken, which will impact our rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. With that boundary weaker, rain chances Saturday will mainly consist of scattered showers and storms from the sea breeze and what is left of the frontal boundary. Scattered showers are possible in the early morning along the coast and far eastern portions of the area, before daytime heating kicks in and that activity moves northward into the rest of the area later in the afternoon. These showers and storms do not look to be around all day, and outdoor plans such as a barbeque or boat ride still look to be OK, just keep any plans flexible. High temperatures look to remain a few degrees below normal, in then upper 80′s to low 90′s for areas further north.
United Against Human Trafficking Coalition expands into SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a new effort to crack down on human trafficking and support its victims across Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Multiple agencies in Calcasieu Parish are joining forces with the “United Against Human Trafficking Coalition.”. Ken Henry with the Coalition explained the importance of...
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 25, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,310 new cases. · 541 new reinfections (Per the...
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday has Heavy Rain Potential...Again.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A FLOOD WATCH until 7 pm this evening. Nearly all of the viewing area is under a marginal threat (level 1) for excessive rainfall. There is plenty of Gulf moisture available. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly mostly cloudy for today.
